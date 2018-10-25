He has made a good professional career out of out-witting defenders, but now Paul Hayes could be about to get a run of games at the back for AFC Sudbury, writes Russell Claydon.

The Scunthorpe United legendary striker, who made the switch to non-league football in Suffolk over the summer to be able to pursue his ambition of becoming an agent, ended Tuesday’s 4-0 victory at Maldon & Tiptree as a sweeper.

And AFC boss Mark Morsley is considering starting him there for their next match, at home to Coggeshall Town in the Bostik League North Division on Tuesday (7.45pm).

AFC Sudbury v Royston - Paul Hayes.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4049872)

“Joe Whight got to an hour and had to come off so we brought Joe Grimwood on and put Paul Hayes in the back three as a sweeper as he is a good talker, and it proved to be a great idea,” said Morsley.

“It is something we will look at running with, as it was something I saw Saturday when he went back to defend a few set pieces.

“We are a bit quiet and having someone vocal is a good thing. With Joe Grimwood to the left and Tyler French to the right, you have got two of the quickest defenders in the league and he can talk them through it.”