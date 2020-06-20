Jemel Fox is looking forward to the challenge of helping to get more local young talent flowing up into the first team at Hadleigh United in a new club role.

A UEFA B qualified coach, Fox will combine his playing duties in Christian Appleford’s senior side during the upcoming season with also being the Brettsiders’ first player development manager.

It comes after the full-back moved to the Millfield from fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers in mid-February, making one appearance before Covid-19 halted the season early.

Jemel Fox (left), pictured in action for previous club Haverhill Rovers, is Hadleigh’s new player development managerPicture: Mecha Morton

Hadleigh chairman Rolf Beggerow said: “This is a new role that the club has introduced to oversee the development programme and pathways from the youth development phase into adult football at the club.

“Jemel brings to the club several years of experience in coaching and managing youth teams.

“His role will involve him working with our youth and senior team managers and coaches with the emphasis on player development and player retention by creating an improvedpathway for our young players to progress into the senior teams.”

Hadleigh, Suffolk. Rolf Beggerow, chairman of Hadlegh United FC with the floodlights at the football ground. ..Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY. (36808763)

Fox, a former AFC Sudbury player, who combined his time at the Yellows with managing the ladies team, said: “I think the important thing about having a dual role across the senior and youth sections is that it will see us able to spot potential at a young age and try and develop that towards and into the first team.

“In recent years Hadleigh have had good players come through that have ended up walking away from the club. And there needs to be a link, in effect, that goes across the whole club (to help prevent that happening).”

Fox, who had roles with the U15s, U16 and U18s Eastern Junior Alliance sides at Haverhill Rovers, added: “Hadleigh have struggled with creating a Hadleigh United player and that is my role, to help young players realise their potential at the club.”

The player, who also had a midweek role as the University of Suffolk men’s manager, said developing their own players has obvious financial benefits for the club, as well as opportunitiesfor the local young players.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Haverhill Rovers...Pictured: Jemel Fox (H)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (36808726)

He said his role would see him watching and helping with the training sessions across the youth sections as well as taking in some of their games.

First-team players may also be given responsibility for mentoring certain youth players, while the age group teams may be offered chances to become match day mascots at the Millfield.

