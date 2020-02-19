Mark McLean believes there is even better to come from his Halstead Town side than what they showed in a 4-0 victory over struggling Brightlingsea Regent Reserves on Friday evening.

The Humbugs went into the game in fourth place but with the worst home record (four defeats) of any of the top seven sides in the Thurlow Nunn League First Dvision South table.

In what was incredibly their first outing on their home turf in 2020, having had to wait seven weeks since last stepping out at Rosemary Lane, they avoided another slip-up with a dominant second-half display.

Halstead players show what it means as Ricky Gardner (10) puts them 3-0 ahead against Brightlingsea Regent Reserves on FridayPictures: Roger Cuthbert

After riding out a shaky start, Ricky Gardner put the hosts ahead 30 minutes in before two quickfire goals just before the hour mark, a header from Jamie Baker and a cool free kick from Gardner, put the result beyond doubt.

Former Heybridge Swifts frontman Gardner completed his first hat-trick for the club with a cool chipped finish in stoppage time to cap a fine night for himself and his team, seeing them move into third place in the table.

Manager McLean said: “I am happy but we can be better. It wasn’t a great first half but we scored and it settled us down.

“They looked nervous for some reason, there was a wee vibe there. Historically when you play young sides on a Friday you suffer.

“But that goal really settled us down, we finished the half better, cleared a few things at half-time and were much better in the second half, without being great. But with the conditions it is a hard pitch to play on at the minute.

The Halstead Town 'ultras' created a good atmosphere once again at the Milbank StadiumPicture: Roger Cuthbert (29373962)

“I thought the second goal won the game. It is always important to score first but the second one finished it.

“I demanded we got in their half straight away and stayed in there for a period of time to really test their resolve.

“The wind actually played more of a factor than you thought and that was evident in that second half because they couldn’t really get out.”

Halstead went into the match having jumped back into the fourth automatic promotion spot with a 1-0 away win while Brightlingsea Regent Reserves were third from bottom after nine defeats and a draw from their last 10 matches.

Captain Jake Brown was only deemed fit enough for a place on the susbtitutes bench after returning from his ankle injury while there was a late change to the team sheet with stand-in captain Jack Schelvis falling ill. He was replaced in the Humbugs’ line-up by Connor Scurlock, with Gary Burdett carrying the armband.

Halstead Town 4 Brightlingsea Regent Reserves 1 - Substitute Jordan Pavett fires in a shotPicture: Roger Cuthbert (29373929)

The visitors belied the difference in form in a bright opening half hour with Kyle Binns forcing a good save out of Jack Cherry.

But it was Halstead who managed to break the deadlock 30 minutes in. A counter-attack saw Chris Harris head the ball into Gardner’s path who drove into the penalty area before firinginto the top left-hand corner via the aid of a deflection.

Oliver Law should have levelled things up just before the interval but shot over from the edge of the box with Cherry stranded after coming out to make a block.

Tiffany Francis was then guilty of wasting a good opportunity for the visitors early in the second half before their profligacy was punished as they found themselves 3-0 down with two goals inside three minutes.

Jamie Baker directed his header from Harris’ deep cross delightfully into the bottom left-hand corner in the 56th minute before Gardner found the same spot with a great low curling free kick.

Halstead Town 4 Brightlingsea Regent Reserves 1 - Substitute Jordan Pavett fires in a shotPicture: Roger Cuthbert (29373956)

Substitute Callum Vincent and Gardner were both denied by good diving saves from former Long Melford goalkeeper Michael Betts.

But the visiting custodian could not deny the latter his hat-trick as he dinked the ball wonderfully over him after being put behind the defence down the inside left channel in the third minute of stoppage time.

Halstead: Cherry, Whitehead, Caley, Burdett (c), Pleace (Pavett 70’), Baker, Ayten (Brown 80’), Scurlock (Vincent 75’), Harris, Gardner, Munday. Unused sub: Brown, Schelvis.

Attendance: 178

Free Press Man of The Match: Ricky Gardner. It could be no one else after the striker showed his range of finishing to claim his hat-trick.

l On Tuesday, Halstead’s quarter-final clash against Saffron Walden Town in the invitational Tolleshunt D’Arcy Memorial Cup was cancelled due to the condition of the pitch following Storm Dennis.

The winners of the tie will take on Burnham Ramblers in the semi-finals.

