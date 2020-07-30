After bringing in two new signings, including his top summer target in recent days, Mark Morsley believes his AFC Sudbury squad is now complete and ready for a big promotion challenge.

Former Colchester United Under-23s full-back or wideman Marley Andrews is the player who topped the recruitment list, signing a one-year deal with The Yellows after testing things out in pre-season.

With the U’s from the ages of eight to 19, he was released towards the end of his 18-month development contract having not made a competitive first-team appearance.

New AFC Sudbury signing Marley Andrews in action for Colchester United in the FA Youth Cup in 2014Picture: Richard Blaxall / Colchester United (39276394)

Still only 23, having gone on to have spells at Heybridge Swifts and Stanway Rovers in the intervening four years, Morsley believes they have got a top player.

“When we knew that Liam Bennett was going to Cambridge we felt one of our key areas, based on our style of play, was having a full-back that could do what Liam could do, in terms of getting up the pitch,” he said.

“I have known about Marley for some time and he was at Colchester United with Callum Harrison as a professional.

Marley Andrews in pre-season training for AFC SudburyPicture: Clive Pearson (39335512)

“I believe he had a year out and then last year he played at Stanway.

“He is still 23 and has electric pace and that awareness; he understands the position and how we want to play.

“He ticks all the boxes and for me he was the big target for the season.”

Like fellow summer addition Kane Munday, central midfielder Isaac Skubich has also returned to the club to prove himself as a senior player.

Isaac Skubich is shadowed by Joe Wright in pre-season training at AFC SudburyPicture: Clive Pearson (39335840)

Morsley said: “He went away and played for Braintree and Leiston. He has agreed a one-year deal which is great.

“He is going to be a great player and was a key part of that very successful under-18s side.

“He was not on our radar but asked to come back and play for us and has showed fantastic technical ability on the ball. He is one of the best scholars we have had.

FOOTBALL - Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup final - AFC Sudbury v Walsham Le Willows..Pictured: Isaac Skubich (S) scores for Sudbury....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (39335562)

He added: “I know we are going to miss Callum Harrison’s range of passing but Skuby is that sort of player and has that type of pass in his locker.

“We are blessed at this club with good corner takers but he can also take a really good corner and it is great to see him back at the football club.”

The other addition to the first-team squad sees 18-year-old attacking midfielder Ethan Mayhew, who has enrolled on the new third-year academy personal trainer and gym instructor programme, sign atwo-year contract.

“He is a proper number 10; someone who can break past the front man like Gareth Heath used to do for me so well,” said Morsley.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Heybridge Swifts..Pictured: Ethan Mayhew...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (39335594)

“Callum (Harrison) would play in the number 10 role but he was never really a 10. Ethan has got that ability and is a really important signing for us.”

Meanwhile, last season’s stand-in captain, Baris Altintop, is back training with the club, having turned down a reduced terms offer.

While Morsley says that deal if still on the table, ahead of their pre-season campaign beginning with next Wednesday’s home game with FC Clacton (7.45pm), he is not expecting anyone else to add to the group before their season starts on September 12.

Ethan Mayhew, who has signed a two-year contract with AFC Sudbury, in pre-season trainingPicture: Clive Pearson (39335842)

He said: “I am not having a conversation with any other player. We are happy with what we have got.

“Having said that, I have been doing the job long enough to know three to four weeks before a season starts there will be players who become available and if that happens I would obviously look at that, but he would have to be a special player.”

He added: “I have really got a feeling about this group.

“I think we will have a proper go this year and I am just looking forward to getting going.”

