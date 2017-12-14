Yellows given a lesson in finishing as winless run hits four games

BOSTIK LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

FIRST GOAL: Captain Joe Whight scored his maiden goal for the club

AFC Sudbury 1

Haringey Borough 2

AFC Sudbury lost this game against a side that were extremely quick, direct and showed the home side how to be clinical in front of goal.

The game was preceded by a thunderous minute’s applause in honour of club stalwart Pat Arbon, who died earlier in the week.

DRIVING FORWARD: Ben Hunter breaks into the Haringey half

The game saw AFC give a debut to central defender Ian Miller and also the return of Jake Clowsley, who had been sidelined with a calf injury recently.

The visitors for their part had two ex-AFC men in their ranks in Ayrton Coley and Ryan Hervel.

The chill in the air did not stop Haringey, who poured forward and had the ball in the net early on, but it was ruled offside.

The AFC defence failed to learn and from a similar move Christopher Benjamin slotted home from close range.

The second half continued in a similar pattern with the Londoners on the front foot and AFC picking up the scraps. Sudbury made a couple of changes, with Jamie Eaton-Collins and Mekhi McKenzie coming on to try and bolster a rather lacklustre forward line.

Benjamin got his second of the game just after the hour mark as he collected the ball in the AFC box and somehow evaded the scrambling Walker and then two defenders before putting the ball over the line.

Sam Mills made a great run down the right, got the ball to McKenzie, but his great cross failed to find any AFC men in the box.

Milo Grimes took over from the tiring Clowsley and with eight minutes left charged into the Haringey penalty area. There he was pushed in the back by Lauran Luke and referee Gray pointed to the spot.

The visitors were not happy at the decision but eventually Joe Whight stepped up and scored his first goal for the club.

But there was no grandstand finish from AFC as they slumped to a defeat.

It will be remembered more for the tribute at the start of the game rather than the team’s performance.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Mills, Clowsley (Grimes 67’), French, Miller, Whight, Peters (Eaton-Collins 57’), Holland, Booth, Dobson (McKenzie 57’), Hunter. Unused sub: Colclough.

Attendance: 209

Free Press Man of The Match: Tough one as no real contenders, but it goes to Max Booth who did look on his game.

n AFC Gold week 32 winners: £100 (207) Mrs S Tatum, Holmewood Drive, Giltbrook, Nottm; £10 (191) R Meekings, Highfield Rd, Sudbury; £10 (170) M Ford, White Horse Ave, Halstead.