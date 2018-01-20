Waterlogged pitches see cancelled games

Heavy rain has seen a number of local games called off due to waterlogged pitches.

Mildenhall Town's home fixture to Witham Town in the Bostik League North Division has been called off, after the referee assessed the pitch this morning.

The Thurlow Nunn League has also experienced a few cancellations, with Premier Division side Stowmarket's away match against Wivenhoe failing the pitch inspection.

And Team Bury's match against Cornard United at Ram Meadow has been called off.

Kershaw Premier Division side West Wratting will have to wait to enact their revenge against Lakenheath - the only team to best them so far this season- with the game postponed for a waterlogged pitch.

And the rain keeps falling with Gym United due to contest a place in the Quarter Finals of the National Sunday FA Cup tomorrow at Ram Meadow. Their campaign has been marred by poor weather, with their previous fixture twice cancelled due to the weather before finally going ahead.

Due to play at 1pm the club will look to find an alternative venue if the pitch is deemed unplayable.

Meanwhile Haverhill Rovers game against Godmanchester Rovers has gone ahead despite a last minute change from the grass pitch to the 3G surface.