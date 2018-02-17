Walker shines in AFC’s goalless draw

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Tilbury 0

AFC Sudbury 0

A rainy afternoon at Chadfields ended with AFC and The Dockers producing a goalless draw.

The result was probably the right one as the two sides cancelled each other out, although Paul Walker (pictured) was called in to action on a number of occasions but was equal to them all.

Missing from the AFC line-up was striker Phil Kelly with Jake Clowsley taking his place, while Max Booth had a run out with the reserves.

The second half saw both academy players Joe Wright and Panashe Mundawarara see some action.

Both sides had early chances with ex-AFC player Kris Newby seeing an effort deflected wide before Clowsley went close with a header for the visitors.

Tilbury had the best chances during the remainder of the half and Walker produced a great save to deny Adam Vyse.

On 40 minutes, Toby Aromolaran broke through and his effort hit the post and fell to the onrushing Kurt Smith who stepped past his opponent and then crashed his effort off the underside of the bar and away to safety.

Tilbury had another good chance on half time, but again Walker came to the rescue.

On 50 minutes Ollie Peters was running down on goal and Clarke Bogard saved well.

The game had a quieter period before Tilbury stepped it up inside the last five minutes. Newby again hit from distance and Walker had to be at his best to tip over.

A succession of corners late on saw Sudbury defend well and Newby again hit from distance and just wide.

As the game was going into injury-time Sudbury substitute Mundawarara hit just wide with a one-on-one with Clarke Bogard.

AFC: Walker, Mills, Coakley, Holland, French, Whight, Peters, Hunter, McKenzie, Horne (Mundawarara 75’), Clowsley (Wright 61’).

• AFC Gold week 41 winners: £100 (165) S Lawrence, The Street, Lt Waldingfield; £10 (298) Mrs B Nunn, Catesby Meadow, Sudbury; £10 (263) D Smith, Catesby Meadow, Sudbury.