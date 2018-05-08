VIDEO: Maycock at the double as AFC Sudbury U18s retain county cup

AFC Sudbury's academy side triumphed 3-1 against Bury Town in the Suffolk Midweek Cup Final at Colchester United yesterday, while AFC Sudbury Ladies lose the preceding final 5-1 to Ipswich Town.

After Bury had taken a ninth minute lead through Cameron Smith's header, Tom Maycock replied in the 12th and 15th minutes to give AFC a 2-1 lead in front of a crowd of 410 at the Weston Homes Community Stadium.

CUP WINNERS! AFC Sudbury players pose for a picture with the trophy Picture: Russell Claydon

Sudbury's domination led to a flurry of further chances with Ben Hunter showing great nimble footwork before firing in a third just after the half-hour mark, which came after Tom Dettmar had hit the crossbar.

The second half drifted along with neither side able to really exert themselves for the all-important next goal, with Bury leaving it late before mounting a number of attacks which ultimately failed to really trouble goalkeeper Luca Collins.

AFC Sudbury Under-18s: Collins, Colclough (c), Walker, Dettmar, Grimes, Dunnage, Gravett, Hunter, Fuller, Watson, Maycock. Used subs (rolling): Altintop, Read, Dyer, Hanson, Munday.

Before the under-18s kicked off, manager Natalie Golding's last game in charge of AFC Sudbury Ladies saw the Yellows, very much the underdogs in their Suffolk Women's Cup Final against higher-league Ipswich Town, take a shock lead via Sophie Jeffrey's 18th minute corner.

NOT TO BE: AFC Sudbury Ladies players and coaching staff look on as Ipswich Town pick up their winners' trophy Picture: Russell Claydon

But Ipswich, managed by former Great Cornard PE teacher Ralph Pruden, were very much on top and leveled within a minute through striker Natasha Thomas' close-range finish.

Ipswich hit the crossbar three times before finally getting their noses in front in the 35th minute, via captain Amanda Crump.

Three goals in nine minutes in the second half, from Sophie Welton (56'), Lindsey Cooper (61') and Thomas with her second (65') quickly took the game away from a tiring Sudbury side, who were playing their first competitive match in a month in the searing heat.

There was almost another moment of joy for AFC, but Stacey Teager's shot was cleared off the line.

AFC Sudbury Ladies: Everett, Harrison, Seabrook (c), Guiver, Chandler, Henderson, Squirrell, Evans, Halil, Etheridge, Jeffery. Unsed subs (rolling): Teager, Roach, Churchman, Lindon, Scott.

Attendance: 446

* For reaction to both finals, see Thursday's Suffolk Free Press.