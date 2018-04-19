VIDEO: Bury Town and AFC Sudbury share the derby spoils

Bostik League North Division: Bury Town 1 AFC Sudbury 1

A Phil Kelly strike 10 minutes from time denied Bury Town a derby victory at Ram Meadow tonight.

SAVED! Bury Town's Luis Tibbles pushes out Joe Whight's penalty Picture: Mecha Morton

In front of a season-high league crowd at Bury (421) both sides cancelled each other out in a cagey first half.

The game burst into life just after the hour mark when AFC Sudbury were awarded a penalty after goalkeeper Luis Tibbles caught Kelly trying to kick the ball, which he had failed to get under control.

Former Bury player Joe Whight placed his shot well to the bottom left corner, but Tibbles made an excellent diving save to keep it out.

That served to spur the hosts on and Ipswich Town loanne Jack Lankester put in a great low cross that Cemal Ramadan just failed to get a toe on.

ONE UP: Bury Town players celebrate Cemal Ramadan's opening goal picture: Mecha Morton

But after Lankester sent a curling shot wide soon after, his next low delivery to Ramadan did find a perfect connection that put Bury into the lead 20 minutes from time.

It looked as if the hosts, who went into the game three places and six points above Bury in the table in 10th, were heading for a derby victory.

But a mistake from right-back Ryan Yallop, who took too long to try and control a lofted pass from substitute John Kennedy, let in Callum Harrison to run down the left wing and put in a low cross which Kelly slid in at the far post.

Ramadan went close to winning it in added time with a free-kick that 18-year-old Luca Collins, on his AFC Sudbury first-team debut, did well to push away.

BACK ON TERMS: AFC Sudbury celebrate Phil Kelly's goal that brought the score to 1-1 picture: Mecha Morton

Free Press Man Of The Match: Bury's Jack Lankester. Ipswich Town loanee again shone on his return to Ram Meadow. Had quality on the ball and laid on a lovely ball for Bury's goal.