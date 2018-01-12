Victory is sweet revenge for Ards

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Cornard Utd 3

Wisbech St Mary 2

Three second half goals saw Cornard United pick up their seventh win of the season and gain revenge for a 2-1 defeat at Wisbech in August.

The Ards struggled to find any rhythm early in the first half, and ‘keeper Matt Grove had to be alert to the danger posed by the visitors.

Wisbech lost ‘keeper Joe Simpson, who suffered a cut above the eye, but they continued to look the more likely team, with Burrows blasting home late in the first half after Cornard failed to clear their lines.

Ezra Drann saw a shot go inches wide just before the interval.

Cornard were much better from the start of the second half, Reece Keating and Lewis Blanchett being just off target early on.

The equaliser came on 52 minutes, captain Dan Clark heading home Mason Lumley’s corner.

Aaron Donaldson went close as Cornard continued to control the game, before a great through-ball from Keating set up Donaldson for the second goal.

Cornard twice went close before the visitors broke out, Friend taking advantage when a shot came back off a post to beat Grove. But Cornard kept up the pressure, Clark heading inches wide and Blanchett drawing a fine save from Parnell.

Eventually the pressure paid off, Charlie Hayes heading home from close range.

Keating and Drann both tested Parnell in the closing minutes.

Cornard, 15th, are home to bottom but one Needham Market Reserves on Saturday (3pm).