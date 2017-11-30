Two-year Yellows deal for promising Max Booth

Lee Norfolk believes AFC Sudbury have managed to capture a real gem in forward Max Booth, if he can realise his potential, writes Russell Claydon.

The youngster, who has scored twice in seven appearances for the Yellows so far, turned his loan spell from Needham Market into a permanent stay this week, by penning a two-year contract.

It followed an undisclosed fee being agreed between the clubs ahead of Tuesday’s 1-0 home defeat to Soham Town Rangers.

And AFC’s assistant manager believes taking a chance on the player who has had trials with Ipswich Town and Colchester United over the last few year can really pay off.

“Mark (Morsley, manager) has been saying all along there is a player there,” he said. “I think because he was lacking a bit of match fitness we didn’t really see it early on.

“We started to see flashes at Ware and then Waltham Abbey and he has gradually got fitter and stronger. You can see now he is an effective player and he offers that threat in behind.

“He has got a lot of quality to his game and there is a hell of a lot of potential there. It is a good signing for us and he is a good lad.”

AFC Sudbury’s young side face a tough test over the next week with Saturday’s trip to new Bostik League Division One North leaders AFC Hornchuch (3pm), who beat Mildenhall 6-0 on Tuesday. AFC then face Potters Bar Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).