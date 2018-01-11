Two points lost as Yellows fail to hold out once again

BOSTIK LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

Brentwood 2

AFC Sudbury 2

Another AFC match, another AFC draw. This was the club’s fourth draw in succession, and again it was a late goal that cost them dearly.

AFC’s previous three games had all seen late equalisers. The Yellows picked up a point at Aveley, but dropped two points against Bury Town and Norwich United. And another two points were lost on Tuesday night.

“It’s always disappointing to concede late,” said manager Mark Morsley. “Generally we’ve been pretty solid. There has been criticism that we have had just one win in 10 before Tuesday, but there have been a lot of draws in there.

“We are a young team, and we have been guilty of some basic errors. We need to relax the lads a little bit more to get them to do things in the right way at the right time.”

A fourth draw on the trot extended the club’s unbeaten league run to five matches.

Ian Miller came in for the injured Tyler French, and Ben Hunter was rested with Sam Mills in at right-back.

Mekhi McKenzie had a great chance after only five minutes, but from five yards out shot straight at ‘keeper Anthony Page. He made amends 12 minutes later, taking a pass from Billy Holland, cutting into the box, and coolly sliding the ball past Page.

Brentwood had an effort from Luke Foster that Jake Jessup saved easily, and AFC went in ahead at half-time.

Will Crisell did not re-appear after the break having tweaked a hamstring.

Andy Freeman had an overhead kick saved by Jessup, while Colclough and McKenzie combined at the other end but the ball went over the bar.

Just before the hour the hosts were level when the ball was not cleared and Freeman, in his final game for Brentwood, took advantage.

Five minutes later AFC were in front again. Ollie Peters swung in a free kick and Tom Dettmar headed home. Dettmar was replaced by Ben Hunter as the visitors battled to hold on to the lead. But once again it was not to be as, with five minutes left a ball into the box was not dealt with and Matt Price helped himself to the equaliser.

AFC are away to Grays Athletic in the league on Saturday.

AFC Sudbury: Jessup, Mills, Clowsley, Crisell (Colclough 46), Miller, Whight, Peters, Dettmar (Hunter 75), McKenzie, Horne, Holland. Unused subs: Munday, Dunnage, Maycock

Attendance: 94

Free Press Man of the Match: Mekhi McKenzie, scored and won a number of headers

n In blustery conditions AFC Sudbury Reserves left Little Oakley beaten 3-2 in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, after a disappointing first half that saw the visitors three goals down.

The second half saw the young side attack from the first minute. Two goals from player-coach Ian Miller, both from set pieces, made for an interesting finale.

AFC Reserves are home to Holland FC on Saturday (3pm), and host Team Bury on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n AFC Gold week 36 winners: £100 Mrs L Shewring, 228, Old Court Long Melford; £10 S Kindell, 130, Deanery Close Sudbury; £10 J Ford, 196, Queens Rd Sudbury.