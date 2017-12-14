Tributes paid to AFC Sudbury club stalwart ‘Lord’ Pat Arbon

AFC Sudbury marked the death of club stalwart Pat Arbon with a minute’s applause ahead of Saturday’s game, while the news prompted a flood of tributes on social media.

Yellows chairman Phil Turner wrote of the former Free Press employee and club match reporter: “He was affectionately know as ‘Lord Arbon’ for his immaculate, sartorial elegance and was famous for being the possessor of an automatically locked wallet when approaching a bar.

“He must be one of the few people who had a magazine named after him when the Sudbury Town Supporters produced a fanzine named ‘Pat Arbon’s Wallet’.

“Many people would have taken offence, but not Pat, he relished the ‘infamy’ and pretended to tighten the straps of his wallet even more. It was of course all a front and I am in fact one of the ho,noured few to have been bought a pint.

“He will be sorely missed at the club, especially by his ex-police colleague and golfing, darts and snooker partner Tony Simpson and all those who enjoyed his company both at home and away games.”

Bury Town chairman Russell Ward wrote on Twitter: “Such sad news, always a gentleman and will be missed by all who knew him.”

The Felixstowe & Walton United Twitter account posted: “Pat will be greatly missed throughout East Anglia, always there with a smile to greet you; everyone knew Pat. My condolences, personal and on behalf of the club to Pat’s family RIP.”

Ex AFC boss Jamie Godbold described him as ‘a warm, genuine caring guy’.