THURLOW NUNN TRANSFER: Stowmarket Town's Dave Cowley departs

Dave Cowley has transferred from Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Stowmarket Town to Bostik League North Division side Ware.

The midfielder began the season at fellow Bostik North club AFC Sudbury, making 14 appearances for the Step 4 club, before arriving at Greens Meadow in October.

He scored five goals in 22 appearances for the club before announcing his departure this week.

Cowley said it was 'a really tough decision' when Ware approached him about finishing the season with them, as he has 'loved' his time with the ambitious Old Gold & Blacks, who are attempting back-to-back league promotions.

But the lure of a club much closer to his Bishop Stortford home, and his young family, added to the chance to play at Step 4 once more, led to the decision.

He said: "The club have been amazing to me, and I've loved my time there and it's a club on the up.

"Ware approached me and asked if I wanted to join them, they're a club in the league above so of course I was interested.

"But it was a really tough decision, my young family clinched it really - Ware is closer to home so I will be able to spend more time with my family, and that's important to me."

He said manager Rick Andrews was 'disappointed' to be told Cowley was leaving but 'understood' his reasons.

"I feel like the door has been left open for me," Cowley added. "I think it's a 'you never know what the future might bring' thing, I might end up back there at some point."

Cowley has played for a number of clubs over his playing career, including Needham Market, Grays Athletic, Harlow Town and Thurrock.

He is due to debut for Ware in their fixture tomorrow and is due to return to his former club AFC Sudbury on April 14.