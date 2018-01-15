THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Riza leaves Newmarket

A troublesome knee problem has forced Omer Riza to quit Newmarket Town.

The former Arsenal, West Ham United and Cambridge United frontman linked up with the Jockeys last month, having previously had a stint in charge of Leyton Orient.

He went on to make five appearances for the Thurlow Nunn League top flight club, the most recent of which — against Saffron Walden Town on Saturday — has proven to be his last.

Riza, 38, suffered a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Hadleigh United on January 6 and after the complaint failed to subside in the 3-2 defeat at Walden he has decided to call it a day.

Manager Kevin Grainger said: “It is obviously disappointing to lose Omer, but we totally understand his decision and we thank him for what he has done.

“He has been gentlemen and someone that has provided great football knowledge.

“We would love to have kept him, but he cannot risk it.”

