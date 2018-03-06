Sudbury pupil scores for England

Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil Eloise King is hoping for further international recognition after scoring for England Under-16s.

The Bury St Edmunds-born schoolgirl, who has been with the Essex Regional Talent Centre since the age of eight, was on target for England Under-16s in their 3-1 loss to Spain in a four-team tournament.

King, who plays in the No.10 role, also played for England in the goalless draw against Scotland but did not feature against Denmark in the recent Women’s Under-16 Development Tournament at Queen Ethelburga’s School in York.

She was first selected for England training camps in September 2015, attending all five camps that season, and was included in further training camps last season.

King, who will be 16 next month, said she felt “very proud and excited” when she made her England debut against Belgium in April last year.

Mum Tracey, dad Chris and brother Tommy were among 10 family and friends who were present when the youngster scored against Spain.

King, who has previously played for AFC Sudbury and last season represented Suffolk County Schools’ Under-15s, said of scoring for her country: “The feeling was indescribable and overwhelming.”

Mum Tracey said that the family were “very proud” of her daughter’s achievements so far and are now keeping their fingers crossed that she is called up for two further tournaments in Italy and Norway later this season.