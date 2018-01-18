Sudbury looking to right the wrongs this weekend

After seeing their unbeaten run come to an end against Grays Athletic, Lee Norfolk has said AFC Sudbury will be out to ‘right some wrongs’ when play-off chasing Barking visit King’s Marsh on Saturday (3pm).

The Yellows went down to a 3-1 defeat in Essex last weekend, which brought to a halt a five-game unbeaten run, albeit including four straight draws.

But assistant manager Norfolk feels Saturday’s opponents will offer some extra motivation to get their first win of 2018 on the board.

“Saturday is one I feel we owe it to ourselves to put in a performance against Barking,” he said.

“The game at theirs (1-0 loss on October 31) did not see us do ourselves justice and it is one where we will be looking to right the wrongs.”

Despite being four points adrift of a guaranteed (top six) play-off berth, Barking will arrive in Suffolk desperate to arrest a winless run themselves, having lost their last two and three of the last five.

“They have been a bit hit-and-miss, so hopefully at our place that can work to our advantage,” added Norfolk.

On Saturday, new striker Phil Kelly made his debut but it was Grays who went in at the interval a goal up via Kieran Bishop’s 42nd-minute strike.

The home side scored again two minutes after the restart when AFC conceded a penalty from which Adeyinka Cole made no mistake.

Sudbury got a foothold back in the game via a trademark Joe Whight free-kick in the 63rd minute, but it was Grays who went on to score the all-important next goal, with Bishop putting the result beyond doubt in the final minute.

“It was a funny game really,” reflected Norfolk. “We started very well and were very comfortable in the first half but they scored a goal out of nothing, which was very well taken.

“That put us on the back foot, but after half-time we did not get our game going and had no rhythm to our play at all.

“They scored a (late) goal that it was abundantly clear was offside, even their manager said so.”

AFC travel to Maldon & Tiptree in a rearranged fixture on Tuesday (7.45pm) with Norfolk hoping Jake Clowsley (calf) will be available for both games, while Tyler French (foot tendon) returned to training this week.

Striker Reece Dobson is not set to play the AFC game, but his contract cancellation is still pending.

n AFC Sudbury Reserves made it back-to-back home wins in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division with Tuesday’s 4-0 trouncing of neighbouring bottom side Team Bury.

Joseph Grimwood hit a brace while there were also goals for first-team squad members Tom Maycock and Max Booth.

It followed on from Saturday’s 2-1 victory over an experienced Holland FC side.

Danny Laws’ side (12th) are next in action at Braintree Town Reserves on Tuesday (7.45pm).

