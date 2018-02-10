Stoppage-time winner for Melford

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Long Melford 2

Newmarket Town 1

by Richard Kemp

at Stoneylands

This was another great performance from Melford, stealing all the points in added time when a draw seemed the likely outcome.

With goalkeeper injuries, young Tim Brown, with previous experience at Canvey Island, made his debut.

The game was played at pace and flowed from end to end, with Newmarket bossing the first period and Melford having a fair share of the second half.

Just three minutes in the hosts had a great chance when Ben Judge, who impressed throughout, found space in the box but his shot was blocked.

This was followed by Hassan Ally getting through on goal but his shot was turned round the post by the visiting goalkeeper Alex Archer.

Gradually Newmarket started to find some control and after 12 minutes they narrowly missed taking the lead when a cross from the influential Steve Spriggs was met by a flashing header from Scott Patterson which grazed the Melford bar.

The Jockeys took the lead after 25 minutes when a long ball over the Melford back line saw Lewis Whitehead fire home on the angle.

Chances fell at both ends just before half-time with Spriggs seeing his shot pushed onto the bar by ‘keeper Brown, while at the other end a cross from Dan Smith saw a David Lopez header go inches wide.

Straight from the half-time resumption Melford could have levelled when Ally squared for Lewis Haughton but the Melford striker’s shot was saved by the ‘keeper’s foot.

At the other end Newmarket forced four corners in eight minutes but these were well controlled by the Melford defence.

Play swung to the other end and Melford were awarded three free-kicks in five minutes. The first one from Lopez was headed off the goal line, but the third one from the same player saw success with Ross Waugh heading firmly into the net.

Absorbing Newmarket pressure, Melford almost went ahead after 85 minutes when an Anthony Waugh close-range flick ended up in the arms of Archer.

As added time arrived and with people starting to leave the ground, Melford snatched the winner. A mercurial forward run by Steve Adams saw the ball rebound around the Newmarket box until Ally crashed the ball into the net from three yards.

Melford: Brown, Smith, Collins, Judge, R Waugh, A Waugh, Ally, Lopez, Haughton (Rowe 66’), S Sloots (Adams 75’), Hemson (Walker 82’). Unused subs: Swain, Fisher.

Attendance: 82

• Four wins in their last six, including back-to-back victories, sees Melford now six places and 21 points clear of the bottom four drop zone ahead of hosting Ely City (10th) on Saturday.

The Robins were thrashed 6-0 at home to Coggeshall Town on Saturday and only have one win in their last six.