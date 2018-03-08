Spreading the science of coaching

After unprecedented success both on and off the pitch, from September, the AFC Sudbury Academy will be opening its doors to the potential Pep Guardiolas, Mo Marleys and Gareth Southgates of the coaching world.

The academy will be running a Higher National Diploma in Sports Coaching. The two-year qualification is designed for mature students as well as sixth form leavers.

For people currently employed in the sports coaching industry and seeking all-important academic qualifications to go with coaching certificates, or fledgling coaches just starting out, the HND will take all coaches to the next level.

Course director Danny Laws emphasises the positives in gaining the academic knowledge behind the industry he has worked in for 25 years.

“The opportunity to study in more depth the scientific principles that underpin what makes a successful sports coach is something any modern day coach cannot ignore.

“The knowledge and understanding of this profession has never been so advanced, and we are all moving with the times,” he said.

The course is structured so that learners will have the time in the working week to either continue in employment or gain the hands-on work experience they need to apply the knowledge gained from the HND.

With the qualification being based within an elite youth football academy and semi professional club, students will have the opportunity to work with players regularly.

“Whatever the HND student’s particular area of sports science and sports coaching, the opportunity will be there to gain valuable experience,” said Laws. “Opportunities to apply learning will be at the forefront of how we teach the course.”