Second-half response proves to be the perfect tonic for Melford

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Thetford Town 1

Long Melford 1

Thetford were unbeaten in their last six matches, while Long Melford have only lost once away since Christmas, so it was not a surprise that this was a close match.

On a heavy pitch it was a largely uneventful first half. Neither side really looked like opening the scoring, though the home team slightly edged things with a bit more purpose to their play.

Thetford were rewarded just before the break when their top scorer Robbie Priddle found a little room inside the box to drill low beyond Melford goalkeeper James Scammell.

The visitors needed a quick response, and their reaction after half-time was the perfect tonic.

The pace of Hassan Ally down the wing caused problems to the home defence, and when he cut in from the bye-line and crossed, Will Wingfield got across his marker to power home a header from close range.

Melford then had a few chances to take the lead, when Ally found space in the box, but he was twice denied.

Another teasing cross was not finished off inside the six-yard box and an Ant Waugh volley whistled wide.

Thetford had their chances too, but Scammell was equal to the few that caused concern, while another couple of shots were off target.

In the end, a share of the spoils was probably the fair result, with neither team doing enough to take all three points.

Melford: Scammell, Jackson, Judge, Walker, R Waugh (c), A Waugh, Ally, Lopez, Wingfield, Rowe, Haughton. Unused subs: Adams, Collins.

• Jamie Bradbury’s side, who moved up a place in the table to 15th following the point picked up at the weekend, host the side now below them, Great Yarmouth Town, at Stoneylands on Saturday (3pm) before Tuesday’s tricky-looking trip to new league leaders Coggeshall (7.45pm).

• In the Thurlow Nunn League Reserve Division Long Melford Reserves were made to pay for not taking their chances in a 1-0 home defeat to Whitton Reserves.

The winning goal for Whitton came against the run of play after 18 minutes when from a corner Mason Ransome was given time and space to fire home from 10 yards.

Melford had hit the crossbar twice in the first half and missed a hatful of chances.