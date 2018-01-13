Saturday's local football round-up

It was a case of 'seventh heaven' for promotion-hunting Stowmarket Town this afternoon, while there was also impressive victories for Haverhill Rovers, Framlingham Town and Cornard United.

With potentially two sides being promoted from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this term, Stowmarket went into today's home encounter two points adrift of second-placed Coggeshall Town.

However, Coggeshall's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brantham Athletic - coupled with Stow's 7-1 demolition of Fakenham Town - has seen Rick Andrews' men leapfrog the Essex side, though they have played three more games.

Josh Mayhew continued his prolific campaign with two goals in the rout, taking his tally in 2017/18 to 39. David Kempson, Amar Lewis, Dave Cowley, Luke Read and Ollie Brown were also on target as the Old Gold and Blacks posted a sixth straight win.

Goals from player-assistant manager Michael Shinn and Stephen Spriggs could not prevent Newmarket Town (9th) from slipping to a 3-2 defeat at Saffron Walden Town, while eighth-placed Ely City were 1-0 up at half-time against Gorleston thanks to Jonathan Brown, but ended up losing the contest 2-1.

There was late heartbreak for Thetford Town (13th), who it seemed were heading for a point away at runaway leaders Felixstowe & Walton United.

HIGH FIVES: Cornard celebrate one of their two goals versus Needham Market Reserves. Picture: Richard Marsham

However, Miles Powell struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn a 2-1 victory for the hosts at the Goldstar Ground, where Max Melanson had been on target for Thetford.

After six matches without a win there was some much needed relief for fifteenth-placed Haverhill Rovers after they come from behind to edge out bottom-of-the-table Wivenhoe Town.

Jemel Fox and Kyle Clarke scored the goals as Rovers tasted victory for the first time since December 2.

There was not such positive news for neighbouring Haverhill Borough (20th) though as they suffered a 2-1 home reverse at the hands of Kirkley & Pakefield.

CONSOLATION: Sam Hawley scores for Haverhill Borough during their loss to Kirkley. Picture: Mark Westley

Borough found themselves two goals behind at the break and despite Sam Hawley reducing the deficit after the restart, Anthony Choat's men left themselves with too much to do.

Long Melford (18th) leapfrogged Walsham-le-Willows (19th) with a 1-0 victory at Summer Road, while Hadleigh United are down in 21st position following their 5-2 loss to Histon.

In the First Division, Framlingham Town are now only being kept off the top on goals scored after they won 2-1 away at previous leaders Swaffham Town.

It was a true captain's display from James Mayhew as he bagged both of the goals for the Castlemen, who are level on points with table-topping Whitton United.

BIG WIN: Stow celebrate their victory over Fakenham. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere, new signing Craig Jennings got his Debenham LC career off to the perfect start following his move from Felixstowe by scoring in the second minute at Braintree Town Reserves.

Yet, Braintree battled back and eventually ran out 2-1 winners to put five points between themselves in sixth and the seventh-placed Hornets.

Halstead Town are in 11th after they overcome basement boys Team Bury 3-0, while Cornard United are up to 12th after unanswered goals from Erza Drann and Harry Banner saw off the threat of Needham Market Reserves (20th).

AFC Sudbury Reserves (14th), meanwhile, recorded a 2-1 win over Holland FC at the King's Marsh Stadium.

Up in the Bostik League Premier Division, fourth-from-bottom Needham Market failed to deliver on manager Richard Wilkins' call for them to 'win ugly' as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Kingstonian.

Louie Theophanous scored twice for the away side before John Sands turned in a consolation for Needham in stoppage time.

GOALMOUTH ACTION: Cornard go for goal against Needham Market Reserves. Picture: Richard Marsham

The result continued Needham's poor record this season at their Bloomfields base - a venue where they have won just twice and picked up 11 points - both division lows.

In the Bostik League North Division, Bury Town lost ground in their quest for the play-offs after they were beaten 4-2 at Haringey Borough.

Leading goalscorer Cemal Ramadan and Darren Mills had drawn the Blues level at half-time, but second-half goals from Lauren Luke and Derek Asamoah earned the hosts all three points.

Ben Chenery's men are now ninth in the table, five points beyond Potters Bar Town in the final play-off position, having played more games than the majority of teams around them.

It is now only one win in 13 for AFC Sudbury (14th) after they went down 3-1 on the road at Grays Athletic.

Billy Holland scored just after the hour mark to bring AFC back into the contest at 2-1, but Kieran Bishop's 90th-minute effort settled matters.

One point and two places below Sudbury are Mildenhall Town after they lost 2-1 at home to Aveley.

First-half goals from Lewis Gard and Alex Teniola put Aveley in the driving seat and despite Stevenage loanee Claudio Ofusu pulling one back five minutes from time, the away team held out.