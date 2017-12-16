Saturday's local football round-up

Bury Town, Needham Market and Mildenhall Town all had to make do with a point in frustrating draws for their seasons, while Stowmarket Town became only the second team to beat runaway league leaders Felixstowe & Walton United in a thriller at Greens Meadow.

Bury Town had been looking to register their first win in eight league games to get their play-off hunt back on track at home to a Grays Athletic who had won their last four games in the Bostik League Division One North.

ON TARGET: Cemal Ramadan chases down the ball during Bury Town's 1-1 home draw with Grays Athletic, in which he scored a second-half penalty to take his tally for the season to 18 goals Picture: Mecha Morton

The hosts put in a great first-half display but, as has been their problem of late, could not convert their chances as they went into the break level.

Their top scorer, Cemal Ramadan, finally broke the deadlock in front of a crowd of 236 with an emphatic 63rd minute penalty, after goalkeeper Joe Simmonds had brought captain Bradley Barber down.

But there was to be a late sickening blow in nine stoppage-time minutes as, despite striker Ollie Hughes being down with a facial injury, play was allowed to continue and a Grays breakaway saw Kieran Bishop convert at the second attempt in the 95th minute for a share of the spoils.

The fourth straight draw for Ben Chenery's side remain 11th in the table, though move to within three points of a play-off place with FA Trophy fixtures having left several of the sides above them not playing in the latest round of fixtures.

UNDER PRESSURE: Long Melford's Darren Moyes punches clear during his side's 2-2 home draw with Kirkley & Pakefiled at Stoneylands Picture: Mark Bullimore

Mildenhall Town's wait for a win in the division goes on as they drew for the third game running to make it 13 games without victory, with a 1-1 scoreline at bottom side Romford.

In a first ever competitive meeting between the sides, both goals came late in the first half, with Jake Kerins equalising for Hall inside three minutes of Danny Cossington firing Romford ahead in the 38th minute.

The game finished on a sour note for Dean Greygoose's men - who remain 19th and 12 points above their opponents in the relegation place - with goalscorer Kerins sent off in injury-time.

AFC Sudbury dropped one place to 16th after a disappointing 4-0 defeat at Witham Town, who had been one place below them in the table, to make it five games without a win for Mark Morsley's side.

AWAY VICTORY: Match action from Cornard United's 3-0 win at Diss Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Dvision Picture: Al Pulford

Three of the goals came in the first 23 minutes with ex-AFC man Correy Davidson starting the scoring and Shamido Pedulu finishing it off in the 86th minute.

There was no game for Soham Town Rangers in the end for a second consecutive week as their scheduled home match with Ware was postponed due to the Julis Martin Lane surface failing a late morning pitch inspection.

Needham Market dropped two places to just one off the foot of the Bostik League Premier Division table following a 1-1 home draw with play-off chasing Metropolitan Police.

The Marketmen, who had new signing and ex professional Curtley Williams on the bench, fell behind to Lloyd Macklin's 28th minute opener before the returning John Sands came off the bench to eventually rescue a point with an 80th minute strike.

BURSTING FORWARD: Haverhill Rovers' Ben Bradley launches an attack during their 1-1 home draw with Gorleston Picture: Mark Bullimore

The former Bury Town man came close to grabbing all three points, on his return from a long injury lay-off, but saw a late goal disallowed in front of a crowd of 215 at Bloomfields.

In the Thurlow Nunn League the result of the day came in front of 300 fans at Greens Meadow where Stowmarket Town managed to halt the Felixstowe & Walton United promotion juggernaut with a thrilling 4-2 victory.

Stow led twice in a breathless opening with Ace Howell (7) and Josh Mayhew (14) both on target, only to be pegged level on both occasions via Scott Chaplin and Joe Francis efforts.

But second-half strikes from leading goalscorer Mayhew (61) - who now has 33 for the campaign - and Anton Clarke (65) proved to be the difference and enough to secure a memorable win for Rick Andrews' third-placed side.

Elsewhere in the division, Newmarket Town moved up the table two places to seventh after Jordan Lambert's goal saw them record a 1-0 victory at Great Yarmouth Town.

It was their second consecutive win on the road, though only their fourth win in their last 14 games in all competitions.

Ely City's great run of form - which had seen them chalk up eight straight wins - came to an end at mid-table FC Clacton who triumphed 2-0, thanks to a first-half penalty from Kevin Coyle and a second-half strike from Jake Plane.

There were heavy defeats on the road for Walsham-le-Willows (6-1 at Brantham Athletic) and Hadleigh United (6-0 at Godmachester Rovers), as both went down to their fourth straight defeats to leave them languishing in the bottom seven, in 18th and 20th places respectively.

Thetford Town did enjoy a good day on the road however, continuing their high-scoring victories with a 4-0 success at second-from-bottom Ipswich Wanderers.

Ross Bailey's 20-yard effort fired them ahead in the 12th minute before Bradley Sandell doubled the Brecklanders' advantage on the half hour mark with a curling shot into the top corner.

Max Melanson made it 3-0 after the break and the same player helped himself to another in the 68th minute to sew up Thetford's fifth straight win in all competitions which moved Danny White's side up one place in the table to 13th.

Haverhill Rovers led 1-0 at the break at home to Gorleston via an own goal mid-way through the half, but could not hang on for all three points as Kyle Ingram grabbed the Norfolk side a share of the spoils with a stoppage-time goal in the 91st minute.

Long Melford were also denied all three points with a last-gasp equaliser as they drew 2-2 at home to mid-table Kirkley & Pakefield.

Steve Adams' opener had been cancelled out before the break by Kyle Haylock, but a Scott Sloots free-kick in the 82nd minute looked to have given seventh-from-bottom Melford three precious points. But with seconds to play Max Wall fired in a screamer from 30 yards to make sure the match ended a point apiece, one which does see The Villagers moved up a place to 17th.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Cornard United recorded their fifth win of the season to lift the previously bottom side to fifth-from-bottom in the table with a 3-0 victory at an also improved Diss Town side. Luke Payne bagged a brace while Reece Keating was also on target.

Fifth-place Framlingham Town bounced back from last weekend's disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Downham Town with a 5-1 thrashing of Halstead Town at Badingham Road.

Jonny kerridge and Cyrus Thorpe put the hosts 2-0 up at the break, before Josh Sprague and Danny Smith added two more, with Halstead substitute Joe Morris pulling one back before a late goal for The Castlemen completed the scoring.

Elsewhere, Team Bury were also on the wrong end of a 5-1 scoreline, at Leiston Reserves, while AFC Sudbury Reserves enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Norwich United but Debenham LC lost 2-0 at free-scoring Swaffham Town.

* For reports and reaction, as well as previews to the week ahead, see next week's papers.