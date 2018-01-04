Rowe scores winner after landmark game

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Wroxham 0

Long Melford 1

Despite making the trip to Wroxham with a depleted squad, Long Melford ended 2017 with a morale-boosting away win on Saturday.

Captain and top scorer Steve Adams, Dan Smith, Scott Sloots, Dan Swain and Ashley Sloots were among those absent.

Two recent signings David Lopez (from Wivenhoe Town) and Sam Newton (from Cornard United) were included in the squad for the first time.

The pitch passed a second inspection at 11am and looked good at the kick-off but was obviously going to cut up during the match.

Nathan Rowe, after passing 150 matches for the club on Boxing Day, scored the winner in Norfolk.

Melford started well and the first real chance fell to Will Wingfield, with Wroxham ‘keeper George Macrae racing from his goal to get down and save with his body outside the box.

Robbie Sweeney was prominent for Wroxham, but the Melford back four were solid all match.

The visitors lost Elliot Walker to a calf injury and Spaniard David Lopez came on in his stead and was soon working hard in midfield.

Melford broke swiftly at the start of the second half and Macrae saved well from Ben Judge.

The visitors then had three corners in succession and, from the third, Rowe was flattened and got up to convert from the penalty spot.

The rest of the half saw Wroxham throw everything at Melford, who defended superbly and with some very tired legs to ensure the three points, which leaves them in 16th position ahead of hosting league leaders Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday (3pm).

Melford boss Jamie Bradbury posted his delight on Twitter saying he was ‘chuffed for the lads’ for a ‘terrific performance’.

Hadleigh United’s home game with Saffron Walden on Saturday fell victim to a waterlogged pitch along with Halstead Town’s match at King’s Lynn Town Reserves and Cornard United’s trip to First Division league leaders Woodbridge Town.

Hadleigh (21st) travel to eighth place Newmarket Town in the Premier Division this Saturday, while Cornard (16th) host 19th place Wisbech St Mary in the First Division and Halstead Town (11th) host fifth place King’s Lynn Town Reserves. AFC Sudbury Reserves (14th) are at Little Oakley (all 3pm).