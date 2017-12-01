Rowe’s late strike can’t save Melford

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Gorleston 2

Long Melford 1

With two understrength teams, this was never going to be a classic, and so it proved.

The opening minutes saw Melford on top, their best effort coming when an inswinging corner from Ben Judge was scrambled clear by the home defence.

In a break to the other end Peter Lambert fired wide when well positioned.

Gorleston’s first goal came after 11 minutes when Dan Smith was barged in the back and off the ball, in front of the referee, and the Melford defence paused in anticipation of a free kick. But Joel Watts latched on to the ball and ran through to beat Melford keeper Darren Moyes.

Hassan Ally and Steve Adams both failed to convert from close range, while Watts shaved the Melford post with a free kick, and Ross Gilfedder tested Moyes with a powerful shot. Ally and Adams both drew saves from Taureen Molloy.

Gorleston opened the second half strongly, some superb keeping from Moyes kept the score intact. Frustration spilled over for Melford after 67 minutes and Josh Collins was red carded for a comment made to the referee. Six minutes later, after a melee in the Melford goalmouth, Kyle Ingram stooped low to head home from a yard out to double Gorleston’s lead.

The Villagers hit back, Steve Adams header heading against the bar. In the 90th minute Melford clawed a goal back, when a cross from Ally on the left found Nathan Rowe on the far side of the goal to head home. It was now the turn of Gorleston to come up with desperate defending.

Melford were in home league action against Haverhill Rovers last night, and are at home to Walsham le Willows on Saturday (3pm).