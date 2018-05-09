Retiring Moyes enjoys striker finale

Long Melford’s season came to an end in unusual fashion on Saturday, with well-travelled goalkeeper Darren Moyes almost scoring at the other end as a makeshift striker.

The Villagers went into Saturday’s Thurlow Nunn League First Division encounter with set-to-be-relegated Fakenham Town with nothing to play for, having secured their safety several weeks ago.

The dead rubber gave a chance for 29-year-old Moyes, who had not played since January due to a shoulder injury that is forcing him to retire, to have one more run-out on the Stoneylands pitch.

But it saw him adopt an unfamiliar role, which almost paid off, as Melford (16th) finished off their 2017/18 campaign with a flourish in a 3-0 win, thanks to goals from Callum Hemson (28’), Ross Waugh (38’) and Hassan Ally (60’).

Moyes, who started out at Sudbury Town and includes Sudbury Athletic, Cornard United and Hadleigh United among his former clubs, said: “I did say to Mick (Garbi), who was in charge on Saturday who wanted to give me 10 minutes, that I wanted to go up front to avoid suffering anymore problems with diving on my shoulder, which I have now got tendinitis in.

“As it was, Hassan Ally got injured and I should have scored with a header but their goalkeeper went and pulled off an absolute wordly.”

Moyes’ shoulder issues started restricting his availability during Hadleigh’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title-winning season of 2013/14, which saw him play the first few months, before having to have a year out.

Reflecting on his four-year spell at Melford, he said: “It has been great. They are a good bunch of lads and it has been much the same core squad since I’ve been there.”

He said he will now take a break from football.