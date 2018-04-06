Reserves triumph over league leaders

AFC Sudbury Reserves gave an Easter Monday crowd swelled by the first-team’s derby postponement at Bury Town plenty to cheer about, as they became only the second side this season to beat Thurlow Nunn League First Division leaders Woodbridge Town.

Callum Watson was instrumental in putting Nathan Read through to fire the mid-table AFC side into a seventh-minute lead.

It was to get even better for the hosts before the break as they went into a 2-0 lead in the 34th minute when Max Booth turned the home defence and put the ball in at the near post.

Woodbridge, who are nine points clear at the top of the table, got their act together after the break and pulled a goal back on the hour-mark through Matt Mackenzie.

AFC Sudbury’s young side, who had spurned more chances to go further ahead in an impressive first half, were very much on the backfoot following the equaliser. But the Yellows, cheered on by a crowd approaching the 150 mark, managed to withstand the pressure with Luca Collins, currently on trial with Colchester United, pulling off a fantastic late save to deny league top scorer Mark Ray.

The reserves, now in ninth, host Wisbech St Mary on Saturday at King’s Marsh (3pm) before travelling to Downham Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

• Like AFC Sudbury Ladies in the Suffolk Women’s Cup, AFC Sudbury Under-18s are set to play at Colchester United FC in a cup final, subject to the U’s being involved in the play-offs.

It was confirmed at the end of last week that the Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Final will also be held at the Weston Homes Community Stadium on Monday, May 7 (4pm) — the same day as the AFC Ladies’ final.

Sudbury won the same competition at the same venue last season and are awaiting confirmation of their opponents in the final, with Bury Town having now made it through their weather-delayed quarter-final, ahead of battling it out with Leiston in the semi-final.