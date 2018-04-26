Morsley warns squad some will have played last game

Mark Morsley has said a number of his AFC Sudbury players showed a lack of hunger on Saturday, meaning he will not be offering them new contracts for next season as a result.

The Yellows, who had come from behind via Phil Kelly’s 86th-minute goal to deny Bury Town the derby spoils at Ram Meadow on Thursday after Cemal Ramadan had put them into a 70th-minute lead, failed to produce the same fighting display in a 3-1 defeat at lowly Norwich United at the weekend.

Young centre-half Milo Grimes had sent the Suffolk side into the interval with a 1-0 advantage, but three goals were conceded in 19 disastrous minutes between Shaun Wone’s 52nd-minute equaliser and Adam Hipperson’s 71st-minute penalty, with Hipperson having struck in-between.

It was the manner of that second-half display which told Morsley all he needed to know about some members of his squad, ahead of his announcement of which players he is retaining for a promised charge for promotion next season.

“In all honesty all the goals they scored were avoidable,” he said. “One was via a corner, the other a mistake and the other a penalty and it was disappointing.

“But what was slightly more disappointing was that I made some changes to give some players who had not been in the team a chance and they did not make the impact I anticipated.

“I said to the lads after the match that games like that do tell me a story about who is good enough and who is not, and does make my decisions a bit easier.”

But one player who was exonerated from the blame was young academy goalkeeper Luca Collins, who Morsley anticipates will start Saturday’s final game of the season, at home to Grays Athletic (3pm), despite Paul Walker returning from an ankle injury, though albeit not fully fit.

“Luca has been outstanding,” he said, following his displays in the last two games, with a fantastic late save denying Bury all three points on his senior debut on Thursday.

“He pulled off that save at the end of the game and was not been phased at all, and Saturday was the same.”

Reflecting on Thursday’s point in the re-arranged Easter Monday A134 west Suffolk derby, the manager said: “It was an entertaining local derby with the score about right.

“We missed a penalty (Joe Whight’s kick saved), which was a shame, but the commitment and work ethic of the lads was excellent and a lot better than the disappointing performance against Ware last Saturday.”

Tyler French limped out of that game with what was thought to be a season-ending hamstring pull, but he could get a final appearance of the campaign on Satuday, along with Sam Mills, who suffered an impact injury at Bury, with both showing promising signs of recovery.

AFC, who have dropped to 15th in the Bostik League North Divsion table, head into the weekend’s final game against a Grays side who were one place above them ahead of their game with Romford last night, bidding to end a three-game winless run.

The Yellows have only registered two wins in their last 10 games, but Morsley has been open about experimenting with academy players to see who copes with the rigours of their division ahead of making his decision on who to retain for next season.

The Free Press understands the club are in discussions with several academy players about signing up for Morsley’s first-team squad for next season, while a number of the first-team squad are already tied to long-term deals.

