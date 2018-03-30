Morsley’s Yellows crumble to another home defeat

BOSTIK LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

AFC Sudbury 1

Witham Town 2

AFC went into the game having only drawn with bottom side Romford in their previous fixture and looking to defeat the side directly below them and who had inflicted a 4-0 defeat on them in December.

At the end of Tuesday evening AFC had crumbled to another home loss and in reality never looked as though they could take anything from the game.

The visitors had taken a first half lead before Phil Kelly pulled the sides level but only two minutes later Sudbury were behind again.

Manager Mark Morsley played two youngsters in the full-back roles, Kane Munday and Milo Grimes and continued with 16-year-old Ollie Gravett in midfield. Max Booth started, given a chance to show what he could do.

The home side began brightly and from a sixth minute free-kick captain Joe Whight struck the foot of the Witham post.

Five minutes later a Grimes slip let in Jake Gordon and Paul Walker had to rush out and dive at his feet to prevent a goal.

Midway through the half the visitors were ahead when a cross from the right came out to the edge of the penalty area and Lewis Payne fired straight into the Sudbury goal.

There was little for the crowd to get excited about but Munday did break through the Witham defence before Tyler Corlett managed to cut the run out.

Nine minutes into the second period AFC were level. Kelly collected the ball on the right before cutting inside and curling into the far corner from 20 yards.

The delight was shortlived as two minutes later a left-sided Witham corner was sent into the six-yard box with the ball bobbling around before Payne thundered his foot through it and into the AFC goal.

Substitute Mekhi McKenzie did get in a shot that went wide, but there was no real penetration.

AFC: Walker, Grimes, Munday, Holland, French, Whight (c) (Dunnage 83’), Gravett (McKenzie 63’), Hunter, Kelly, Dettmar, Booth (Horne 63’). Unused sub: Mills.

Attendance: 145

Free Press Man of the Match: Kane Munday did well for a youngster.

• Sudbury’s game against bottom side Romford — a 1-1 draw — at Thurrock’s Ship Lane kicked off more than an hour and 20 minutes late after AFC players and officials were held up for three hours by an accident on the M25.

After a goalless first half the deadlock was broken by Phil Kelly in the 53rd minute for AFC’s first goal in four games.

From then on Romford stepped up a gear and they forced Paul Walker to pull off some excellent saves to deny them, before eventually equalising through Ayodeji Olukoga 11 minutes from time.

• Holders AFC Sudbury are through to the final of the Suffolk Boys Under-18 Midweek Cup final after a 3-1 over Kirkley & Pakefield at Woodbridge Town last Wednesday and will face either Bury Town, Felixstowe & Walton United, or confirmed semi-finalist Leiston.

• AFC Gold week 47 winners: £100 (181) A Cocksedge, Constitution Hill, Sudbury; £10 (131) C Golding, Malllard Way, Gt Cornard; £10 (182) Peddars, King St, Sudbury.