Melford end three-game losing streak at Hadleigh

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Hadleigh United 0

Long Melford 2

Goals from Supporters’ Player of the Year Hassan Ally and Nathan Rowe saw Long Melford end a three-game losing run with a 2-0 victory at strugglers Hadleigh United on Tuesday evening.

It was a typical end-of-the-season first half with neither team asserting any real control or applying a lot of football technique.

Although Melford forced the pace early on, Hadleigh came closest to scoring when a forceful header from Kris Rose just cleared the Melford bar.

Again, Hadleigh should have gone ahead when, with Melford looking for the offside flag, Kyron Andrews ran through on goal and fired wide of the goal when it looked easier to score.

After 19 minutes the visitors went ahead when a long throw from David Lopez eventually came to Ally and his shot from 15 yards found the net via a deflection.

That score should have doubled for Melford after 25 minutes, but Nathan Rowe missed the target from only three yards out.

The visitors improved during the second period and came close with a Scott Sloots shot, while at the other end Danny Smy headed wide for Hadleigh.

After a lot of pressure Melford deservedly scored their second after 67 minutes. A great run down the right flank by Jose Hernandez saw his cross reach Rowe who neatly side-footed home.

Just before the end Hadleigh almost got a goal back when Brett Elliott fired in an effort which Melford ‘keeper James Scammell pushed over the bar.

Melford: Scammell, Haughton, Collins, Hernandez, R Waugh, A Waugh, Ally, Lopez, Wingfield (Hemson 70’) S Sloots, Rowe (Walker 77’). Subs not used: Newton Pengelly, Bradbury.

• Again hit by players not being available on Saturday, which led to midfielder Scott Sloots having to go in goal, Melford were on the receiving end of a 5-1 defeat at Stowmarket, a side who were undefeated in their last nine league games.

As in recent games, Jamie Bradbury’s side created chances, but seemed to lack in a player willing or able to apply the finishing touch, while Stow left Sloots no chance with their goals.

Josh Mayhew hit the first of his hat-trick on the day in the 28th minute after good work by Remi Garrett set up the former Hadleigh title-winner for a header.

After 40 minutes, the home team added to the score when Garrett finished from close-range via a Melford defender.

Again, the Villagers wasted a golden chance when Will Wingfield fired over the bar from close range.

In the final first half minute, Stowmarket added to their score when hesitation in the Melford defence allowed Luke Read to net.

The second half started with Melford on the attack and a long David Lopez throw found Steve Adams on the near post, but his header was bundled into the net by Will Wingfield from close-range.

The home team added to their score after 54 minutes when Mayhew fired home from 25 yards.

On 74 minutes, with the Melford defence in a muddle, Mayhew scored his hat-trick, firing into an unprotected goal from 20 yards.

To their credit, Melford battled on with Ally hitting the post, and towards the end of the game he was brought down, as it appeared to spectators, in the penalty area. But the referee deemed it outside the area and the free-kick was cleared by the home defence.

• Melford (16th) conclude their season at home to third-from-bottom Fakenham Town on Saturday (3pm), with The Ghosts set to be relegated.