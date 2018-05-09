Maycock double seals a hat-trick of county cups for AFC Under-18s

SUFFOLK FA

U18 MIDWEEK CUP

AFC Sudbury 3

Bury Town 1

AFC Sudbury Academy’s claim to be the best non-league academy in the county was rubber stamped once again in the final of the Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup as they proved to be a cut above what Bury Town had to offer.

Following Mark Morsley’s experiments with blooding youngsters in the first team this season, Danny Laws had the luxury of being able to field a starting XI who had all featured in the Bostik League this season, compared to Bury’s three, at Colchester United on Monday.

And despite falling behind to Cameron Smith’s smart ninth-minute glancing header, against the run of play, AFC went on to cut their opponents to shreds in the first half.

Tom Maycock’s 12th-and-15th-minute efforts — converting Callum Watson’s free-kick before turning in Callum Fuller’s cut-back — followed by Ben Hunter’s classy finish 10 minutes before the break, gave a 3-1 lead which failed to really do the slick Yellows’ attacking play justice.

The second 45 minutes in the heat drifted along with neither side able to really exert themselves for the all-important next goal, with Bury leaving it late before mounting a number of attacks which ultimately failed to really trouble goalkeeper Luca Collins.

Academy boss Laws, who was joined in the dugout by Morsley, said: “It’s three on the trot (U18 Midweek Cup) now, so it is superb.

“It was a good final. Same as last year (5-1 victory over Walsham le Willows), we conceded first and all credit to them, great delivery of the free-kick and a great little header at the near post. But we responded in the best way, didn’t we? We got two quick goals.

“I thought our first-half performance was excellent. When we didn’t get the fourth goal it is all about game management, and the heat has obviously played a massive factor for both sides. We probably just didn’t have the legs in the second half to go on and score that fourth.”

He said Hunter’s goal provided his stand-out moment.

“We didn’t create nowhere near the chances I thought we would. But look at Ben Hunter’s third goal, it is a quality goal which has won us a cup final really,” he said. “It was not just his lovely feet at the end, it was the way we worked the ball. That is going to be the talking point and the second half is what it is.”

AFC Sudbury U18s: Collins, Colclough (c), Walker, Dettmar, Grimes, Dunnage, Gravett, Hunter, Fuller, Watson (motm), Maycock. Used subs (rolling): Altintop, Read, Dyer, Hanson, Munday. Attendance: 410