MATCH REPORT: Stow hit five past goalkeeper-less Melford

Again hit by players not being available, Melford were on the receiving end of a rampant home team who were undefeated in their last nine league games.

With all goalkeepers injured or away, Melford had midfielder Scott Sloots in goal and he had little chance with any of the Stowmarket goals.

HAT-TRICK HERO: Josh Mayhew added to his record-breaking goalscoring season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, with his season tally now stands at 56 Picture: Richard Marsham

As in recent games Melford created chances but seemed to lack in a player willing or able to apply the finishing touch.

The home team forced a number of early corners, while at the other end David Lopez fired wide for Melford.

After 28 minutes Stowmarket went ahead after good work by Remi Garrett set up top scorer Josh Mayhew to head past Sloots, to add to his formidable goal tally.

On three occasions Melford worked their way into the Stowmarket box, but there seemed a reluctance from the vsitors to try and apply the finishing touch.

After 40 minutes the home team added to the score when Remi Garrett scored from close-range via a Melford defender.

Again, Melford wasted a golden chance when Will Wingfield fired over the bar from close range.

In the final first half minute, Stowmarket added to their score when hesitation in the Melford defence allowed Luke Read to net from close-range.

The second half started with Melford on the attack and a long David Lopez throw found Steve Adams on the near post, but his header was bundled into the net by Will Wingfield from close-range.

The home team added to their score after 54 minutes when Mayhew fired home from 25 yards.

On 74 minutes, with the Melford defence in a muddle, Mayhew scored his hat-trick, firing into an unprotected goal from 20 yards.

To their credit, Melford battled on with Hassan Ally hitting the post, and towards the end of the game Ally was brought down, as it appeared to spectators, in the penalty area. But the referee deemed it outside the area and the free-kick was cleared by the home defence.

A convincing, if slightly flattering win for the home team while Melford will be concerned to be on the end of three heavy defeats in succession.

Melford: S Sloots, Haughton, Collins, Lopez, Waugh, Adams, Ally, Zarzozo-Hernandez, Wingfield, Rowe, Hemson (Newton 73’). Subs not used: Onslow, Bradbury