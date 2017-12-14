Leaders’ class proves just too much

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Felixstowe & Walton Utd 3

Long Melford 0

Melford gave a good account of themselves at Felixstowe and were unlucky to concede an own goal and miss a penalty. But overall the experience and ability of the league leaders shone through.

With the Waugh brothers, Ashley Sloots and Josh Collins all unavailable, a new look Melford defence started the match.

Steve Chisholm had his first start of the season, partnering Jake Jackson in central defence.

Melford started brightly, enjoying some early pressure, forcing a corner and several long throws into the box.

Felixstowe went ahead in the 14th minute when a shot from Stuart Boardley forced Melford goalkeeper Darren Moyes into a great save, but in the ensuing melee Joe Francis was there to tuck the ball in from close range.

After the goal it was mostly Felixstowe on the attack and Moyes had to make some good saves. Melford’s best effort of the half came from Will Wingfield, whose sweet strike narrowly cleared the bar.

Early in the second half Felixstowe doubled their lead when Ethan Clarke and Scott Chaplin combined well, and the latter’s ball into the box was turned into the net by a Melford defender.

It was soon 3-0 when a Melford attack broke down and Felixstowe countered in excellent fashion, a fine move finished off by Kye Ruel.

After 65 minutes Melford were awarded a penalty when Hassan Ally, on a trademark run, was brought down.

However, Wingfield’s spot kick was saved by Felixstowe keeper Danny Crump.

From the rebound Melford had three bites at the cherry but could not find a way past Crump. Melford kept plugging away, but ultimately Felixstowe were too good.

The result leaves The Villagers in 18th place.

n On Saturday Melford are home to Kirkley & Pakefield (3pm).