Laws lays down legacy challenge to AFC youngsters

With AFC Sudbury Under-18s chasing another quadruple after completing the league and cup double on Monday, Danny Laws has challenged the squad to go on and create a legacy that stretches far beyond the club’s academy.

The class of 2018 are very much on course to equal the phenomenal success on the pitch of the previous year’s side, who swept all before them to establish AFC Sudbury as the top performing non-league academy in the county.

But academy chief Laws, who has now overseen three successive Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup triumphs, with the latest victory a 3-1 success over Bury Town at Colchester United FC, is looking beyond the remaining two trophies on the table to judge the success of the current crop.

“It’s three on the trot (U18 Midweek Cup) now, so it is superb,” he said.

“Winning trophies at youth-team level is great because it proves you have got quality. But now the legacy is to go on, whether that is at Sudbury or whether that is into other environments.

“The whole starting XI has played Isthmian (Bostik League) football, which is great, and as we know, youth football is about days like this to create memories and create winners. But now I will be like, right, who was in the team last year, where’s Frenchy (Tyler French)? Where’s Sam Mills? Where’s Curtis (Child)? Where are all those boys? And it is about that as well.

“What was my front two last year? Mekhie (McKenzie) and Ollie Dunlop. (Ollie) Peters and Joe Wright going to America, they all started last year.

“I bumped into James Baughurst the other week and he is at university in his final year, he is about to get a degree and is playing up in Norwich (Norwich CBS in Thurlow Nunn League First Division). They are the stories that are the big legacy as well and that is what I want from these.”

The current side, led by captain Jake Colclough, play their semi-final of the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Championship play-off against Swaffham Town away tonight (7.45pm) with the final set to be held on May 25. The runaway South Division champions are also due to play their Thurlow Nunn Youth Cup Final against Deeping Rangers a week on Friday (7.30pm).

Asked if the quadruple can be done again, Laws replied: “I think these lads think it can, so we will keep preparing them properly and motivating them as best we can and then we go out there and give it everything.”

Laws, along with the other academy coaches, who he paid tribute to, will then travel out to California, in three weeks’ time, for their annual USA trip with the first-year scholars. AFC Sudbury first-team manager Mark Morsley is set to join them for the trip to Temecula, where they will take part in a tournament.

