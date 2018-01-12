Late strikes are proving a headache for Brettsiders

Late goals are proving Hadleigh United’s undoing in recent matches, and Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Newmarket Town extended their winless run to seven games.

Hadleigh last won on November 24, beating Haverhill Borough 3-2. Since then, a point at Long Melford on Boxing Day is all the club has been able to pick up.

The Brettsiders are now fourth from bottom in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, three points behind Haverhill Borough, but 12 points behind Long Melford, who are sixth from bottom.

“Some of the teams above us are beginning to get results,” said manager Shane Wardley. “We need to start picking up a few wins ourselves.

“At Newmarket we were the better side for about 60 minutes, and that’s been the problem since I took over.”

Kris Rose was on target for Hadleigh at Newmarket

“Against Great Yarmouth we let in a soft goal late on, and lost the game. At Melford we had the better chances, and could have been three up, but then let them score late.”

Wardley had targeted five points from the three games over the Christmas period, but ended with just one from two matches. The Saffron Walden game on December 30 was called off.

“What we need is a scrappy 89th minute goal to boost our confidence,” said Wardley, who added striker Shanell Clarke from Haughley United to his squad last week.

“A couple of new faces could give us a lift, but it’s hard to persuade players to come to a club that is struggling.”

Hadleigh are home to Histon on Saturday (3pm). “If we can play like we did at the start against Newmarket, and keep it up, we could get a result,” said Wardley.

n In the First Division, Halstead Town’s poor run continued with a 4-2 home defeat at the hands of King’s Lynn Reserves, making it five games since a win.

And just one draw in that spell, a surprising 2-2 at then leaders Woodbridge Town on December 2.

The visitors took the lead after 15 minutes through Eoin McQuaid, but Halstead responded 15 minutes later when Chris Harris powered home following a corner.

The Humbugs thought they had taken the lead when Adam Hampson finished superbly from the edge of the box. It was ruled out as a team-mate was offside.

If Halstead felt hard done by, on the stroke of half-time Lynn were awarded a penalty. More vain protests followed before McQuaid got his second.

Soon after the interval Halstead conceded another penalty, with McQuaid duly completing his hat-trick.

Halstead battled back, winning a penalty which left the visitors feeling unhappy. Karlos Andrade converted to set up a tense finish.

But in the closing minutes Lynn made sure of all the points following a flowing move which ended with Dylan Edge converting a centre.

Halstead visit bottom club Team Bury on Saturday (3pm) hoping to end their disappointing run.