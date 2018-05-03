Late extra-time goal nets AFC U12s trophy

AFC Sudbury Under-12s retained their Ipswich & Suffolk Youth Football League Vase in dramatic circumstances — with a late winner in extra-time sealing a 3-2 victory over a dogged Moreton Hall side.

Holders Sudbury went behind before some good two-touch football brought the scores level at half-time, with Billy East scoring the first of a hat-trick on the day.

AFC started the second half brightly and scored again before Moreton Hall took control and brought the scores level in the last minute of normal time to force extra-time.

It was not until the last five minutes, with penalties looming, that AFC Sudbury scored the winning goal through East, to win the cup for the second year running.

l Cornard Dynamos Under-14s claimed a 4-2 victory over a depleted but determined Halstead Blue side.

Dynamos kicked off down the slope against 10-man Halstead and went 1-0 up after a shot from Jack Ingram deceived the goalkeeper, while a deft chip from Ryan McLaughlin went in off the post.

Just before half-time, Halstead came back with a fine goal for 2-1. Half-way through the second period, Ingram scored again followed by a counter-attack from Halstead which caught Dynamos cold to make it 3-2.

Alfie Haygreen had a shot saved before McLaughlin added his second for 4-2.

In the dying seconds Callum Scott collided with the ‘keeper and suffered a bad sprain.