Last-minute own goal proves costly

RYMAN LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

AFC Sudbury 2

Norwich Utd 2

AFC Sudbury went into the game looking for a win after two draws, but again conceded a goal in the last minute to drop two points, writes Tony Simpson.

Billy Holland fired wide in the first minute, a precursor to his great curling shot from the edge of the box for the game’s opening goal to put AFC ahead.

Jake Clowsley’s cross saw Ollie Peters just beaten to the ball by ‘keeper Andy Wilton. Norwich attacked and Holland had to concede a corner as Henry Pollock fired in a shot.

A breakaway following a Norwich corner saw Tyler French send a diagonal ball from right to left to the onrushing Ryan Horne. He was just unable to control with the United defence stretched.

Norwich had a great chance when Tom Dettmar lost the ball to Nathan Stewart, but Adam Hipperson fired into the side-netting.

Ben Hunter lost the ball on the edge of the box on 37 minutes, and Nathan Stewart took his opportunity to equalise. French was off being treated when the goal went in.

The second period saw Holland have another early shot, this time well over.

Tim Henery then fired over from a Norwich corner when well placed.

Horne, who was showing just why he was signed by AFC, crossed to McKenzie and headed into the path of Dettmar, whose shot was blocked.

Dettmar was instrumental in AFC taking the lead on 63 minutes, when his cross from the left found Peters to net his fourth goal of the season.

AFC seemed on course to take all three points, but they were punished when Hipperson was allowed space out on the right and he fired in a cross which Joe Whight turned into his own net.

AFC Sudbury: Jessup, Crisell, Clowsley, Holland, French (Mills 40), Whight, Hunter (Munday 55), Dettmar (Colclough 75), McKenzie, Horne, Peters. Unused sub: Dunnage

Attendance: 204

Free Press Man of the Match: Ryan Horne worked hard all afternoon