Last-gasp goal denies Melford points

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Long Melford 2

Kirkley & Pakefield 2

Long Melford were pegged back twice, including in the dying seconds, as a frenetic and entertaining game with Kirkley & Pakefield rightly ended with even honours.

The visitors shone, before Melford’s full debutant, Lewis Haughton, a forward /winger who arrived from Wivenhoe Town the week before, fired wide from a good position.

The Villagers went ahead after 14 minutes though when a long ball from Ashley Sloots was not dealt with by hesitant goalkeeper Adam Rix and Steve Adams fired into the empty net.

Three minutes before half-time, Kirkley drew level when Liam Harvey-Cooper pulled back for Kyle Haylock to convert from five yards.

The second half was again fairly even early on with Melford having two efforts cleared off the goal-line. Nathan Rowe put a lob over the bar for Melford and Jordan Haverson shot wide for the visitors.

On 82 minutes, Melford went ahead when a free-kick from the edge of the area was drilled home by Scott Sloots through the defensive wall.

With 30 seconds of added time left, Max Wall brought the house down for Kirkley when he fired in from 30 yards to give ‘keeper Darren Moyes no chance.

Melford: Moyes, Jackson, A Sloots, Walker (Swain 71’), R Waugh, A Waugh, Ally, S Sloots, Adams, Rowe (Wingfield 80), Haughton (Bayliss 83’). Subs not used: Bradbury

Attendance: 53

n Long Melford (17th) travel to Haverhill Borough (21st) on Saturday (3pm) before hosting a Boxing Day derby against a Hadleigh United side who were thrashed 6-0 at Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday, in a fourth straight defeat for Shane Wardley’s side.

Hadleigh (20th) will look to bounce back before this fixture with the side directly above them, Great Yarmouth Town, who will visit The Millfield on Saturday (3pm).

The Bloaters are currently five points ahead of Hadleigh, with four games in hand.