Ipswich Town set to host four Suffolk FA cup finals

Portman Road will be the venue of four of the county's cup finals this season, subject to the Championship club's success in chasing a play-off place.

The Omni Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup, CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup finals, the Suffolk Junior Cup and Suffolk Primary Cup finals will all take place at Portman Road if Ipswich Town are not involved in the end-of-season play-offs.

The finals will be held on the four days from Tuesday May 8 until Friday May 11, with all four matches kicking off at 7.30pm.

The exact date for each final will follow as soon as Suffolk FA take into consideration other cup competitions held by Suffolk and other regional leagues as well as Ipswich's own avialability as the season progresses.

Ipswich Town were only able to stage one final last season – the Senior Cup Final – due to pitch renovations and the Sir Elton John concert.

Suffolk FA chief executive, Richard Neal, said: “We’re delighted to be able to host four Suffolk FA County Cup Finals with Ipswich Town Football Club (ITFC) this year.

“Our strap-line for county cups is ‘Living the Dream’ and we thank the team at ITFC for their commitment to make that ambition a reality for the players, coaches, spectators and officials involved in these finals.”

Ipswich Town secretary, Stuart Hayton, said: “We are thrilled to be staging these county cup finals at Portman Road. It is important that we as a club continue to support and engage with our local communities and with grassroots football.

“We look forward to watching some of the most talented amateur players from Suffolk showing their skills on the Portman Road pitch.”