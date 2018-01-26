Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: Smith’s exit is perplexing

We all dream of a team of Tommy Smiths — or so the song goes.

I’m not sure if I’d go that far. I’ve seen Tommy play like one of the best defenders in the Championship but I’ve also seen him look wobbly at best.

You could say he is a perfect snapshot of the Mick McCarthy era.

I was also privileged to take my place at St James’ Park to see Tommy play against Neymar’s Brazil in the 2012 Olympics and I’ve also interviewed him and seen him on a night out.

Almost as important as his actions on the pitch, everything I read about Tommy’s character and off-the-pitch persona strikes a chord with my own association with him.

He may not be Ipswich born-and-bred, but he had the club in his heart.

His departure has been greeted with understandable sadness. But I am also left a little perplexed.

We currently have two fit centre backs — one of which is a loanee from Tottenham who, we are told, they have high hopes for (meaning no chance of signing him).

Messrs Knudsen, Spence and Iorfa can move inside and Adam Webster, when fit, is class but we still look short on numbers.

I understand Mick once again doing the honourable thing and not standing in the way of Smith — but isn’t it ok to sometimes say no, or wait and see in the summer?

I’ve read that it seems Town are adopting a short-term approach with the signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Gleeson, even if the latter’s arrival, for me, was a no-brainer given our dire injury record in that department.

Others have also said we are clearing the decks ready for McCarthy’s departure.

But it all looks a little muddled to me at present.

It’s almost as if Marcus Evans has no clue what his next move should be...