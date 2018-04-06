Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: League One could answer new boss search

Should he stay or should he go?

Of course, we have had over a week to digest the news that Mick McCarthy and Ipswich Town are parting company.

But nothing ever seems straightforward these days at Portman Road.

While last week’s talks between McCarthy and owner Marcus Evans ended with the right result, I was instantly puzzled as to why the manager was remaining in charge for the rest of the season.

I had no doubts about players being motivated, and that was clear in Monday’s pulsating 2-2 draw with Millwall.

But to me, it just smacked of an owner not really knowing what to do next.

Was his lack of football knowledge and his reliance on Mick running the football show, from top to bottom, now becoming a problem?

Mick’s consistent honesty also didn’t help as he questioned whether he could carry on in such surreal circumstances — this from a man who has probably seen everything in football.

That’s not to say I want an instant replacement as has happened with the last few managers.

I want Marcus to breathe, take his time and make the right decision. Otherwise, we will end up with someone currently heading the queue marked ‘out of work’ and that probably means Messrs Pardew or McClaren.

Personally, I would wait and see how a very exciting end to the League One season plays out before finalising the shortlist.

You could make a case for Paul Cook (Wigan), Paul Hurst (Shrewsbury) and of course ex-Ipswich play-off favourite Tony Mowbray (Blackburn), whose sides are currently battling for the two automatic promotion spots.

All three might show loyalty, regardless of how their respective seasons end, or any of the three might fancy trying to breathe new life into what still remains an attractive football club for a number of reasons.