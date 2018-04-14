Injury mars ladies’ last home match

EASTERN REGION

WOMEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

AFC Sudbury 0

Cambridge City 2

In what was their final home league game of the season on Sunday, AFC Sudbury Ladies were over-powered by high-flyers Cambridge City.

Sudbury were without long-term injured players Holly Harrison, Lottie Churchman and Megan Partridge, while Mia Etheridge was unavailable as she was taking part in a cancer charity boxing match.

Sophie Jeffery was home from university and caused Cambridge problems most of the afternoon.

On the bench was dual-signed Sasha Dustin, who made her first appearance of the season as a substitute.

From the start, City made life difficult for AFC with their pace up front presenting danger from balls played over the top of the defensive line.

The deadlock was broken before half-time from one of these balls, with the striker finding the left-hand corner of the net.

The Cambridge keeper made two good saves from Jeffery to keep the visitors ahead at the break.

Cambridge went on to double their lead after 70 minutes when the ball took a deflection off a Sudbury defender which hit the post and hit ‘keeper Everett to roll into the net.

After 75 minutes Charley Roach took a heavy challenge from behind and was stretched off with a suspected broken ankle. X-rays have since revealed it is a bad ankle sprain but the bone is unbroken and general manager Clive Goulding said the team wish Charley a speedy recovery.

After 85 minutes the Cambridge ‘keeper made a fine save from a Teager lob.

AFC are due to be in action at Royston tonight (Thursday, 7.45pm).