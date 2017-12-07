Humbugs bounce back in fine style

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

Woodbridge Town 2

Halstead Town 2

Halstead responded to their poor display seven days earlier by battling back to share the points at the unbeaten leaders.

The Humbugs came into the match after a crushing 4-0 defeat at rock bottom Needham and knew they needed to improve significantly to get anything from the game.

They did just that. The two sides went toe to toe over the 90 minutes, and Halstead spurned the opportunity to come home with all three points when missing a gilt-edged chance with 10 minutes remaining.

This after they went into the break with a two-goal deficit and had to show real character to get themselves back onto level terms, before both sides sought to get a winner in a highly entertaining match.

The visitors started the livelier, but were hit on the break after 19 minutes when Ray was played in by Bowman to slip the ball past the advancing Joe Fowler.

After Jack Schelvis set up Karlos Andrade, who was denied by a superb save from Stronge, Woodbridge broke again in the 30th minute, Keeble ending a solo run with a strike into thefar corner.

Halstead started the second period on the attack, and within three minutes they had pulled a goal back.

A flowing move saw Jamie Baker feed Adam Hampson, and he found Andrade on the right-hand side of the box. Andrade took a touch and coolly slipped the ball past Stronge.

Halstead drew level after 72 minutes, when man of the match Jake Brown and played in Andrade. The shot was blocked, but Baker smashed home the rebound.

The late chance came when Hampson found Andrade on the edge of the six-yard box, with the keeper stranded. The shot was powerful, but a magnificent block by a defender preserved the Woodpeckers’ unbeaten record.

Halstead host second-placed Swaffham on Saturday.