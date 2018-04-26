Halstead show McLean what they are capable of in Cornard derby

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Cornard United 1

Halstead Town 4

The phrase is ‘from the sublime to the ridiculous’ but on Tuesday night Mark McLean saw his Halstead Town side put that into reverse at Cornard United.

Just three days after the embarrassment of throwing away a game they were in control of to succumb to an embarrassing last home game defeat to then bottom side and league whipping boys, along with Team Bury, Needham Market Reserves, the Humbugs were able to turn on the style to rack up a 4-1 scoreline at near-neighbours Cornard that could, and should have been a greater margin of victory.

After Chris Harris nudged a free-kick over the line in the 22nd minute to break the deadlock, the floodgates threatened to truly open as Jake Brown punished a woeful backpass before the break and Harris added his second of the night six minutes after the restart.

But a hughely wind-assisted free-kick by Harry Banner caught out Paul Walker to give Cornard one back before the hour mark and, despite Baker adding the fourth with 64 on the clock to put the game as a contest to bed, Halstead went on to miss several more glorious opportunities to inflict further punishment on their sloppy hosts.

“In the first 10 minutes they came out fast and we knew they would as it was a derby,” said McLean.

“We were a bit rocked from the result at the weekend, so we had to find our level.

“But 10 minutes in I thought we settled and that was pretty much it from then on in.

“We were very on top and I thought it could have been more.

“Their defending helped us out, but that comes from a good press to force errors.

“It just devastates me how we can unravel like we did on Saturday.

“They have beat us twice now, so they must be our bogey team.”

While Cornard’s fifth straight loss, following a spirited 3-2 defeat at champions-elect Woodbridge Town has left joint managers Ryan Lines and Liam Aves happy for the season to end to the point where the club are accepting March Town United’s proposal, with the blessing of the league, to scrap next Tuesday’s fixture in a busy backlog, McLean said he wishes the season would carry on.

“We just want to keep going because I just feel this is my team now and we are finding ourselves.

“There is always a blip in there, like Saturday, but we are definitely carrying on (with all our games).”

Halstead (10th) have a tricky-looking trip to now promoted Whitton United on Saturday (3pm) followed by a visit to a side at the other end of the table, in Norwich United, on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Cornard had two recent additions to their coaching team barking orders alongside Lines and Aves in the dugout on Tuesday in Kieron Shelley and Mike Wallace, who were in charge of highler-league FC Clacton until leaving in February.

Cornard chairman Harvey Doherty explained the pair were itching to get back involved in the Thurlow Nunn League and agreed to join as coaches until the end of the season, which also meant they could take the team themselves in the absence of Lines and Aves for the recent game with Debenham.

Reflecting on Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat, joint Ards boss Lines said: “I think it was a game that separated the men from the boys.

“We’re five games from the end of the season and I am learning about players who want to tackle. But fair play to Halstead; they were excellent.”

Cornard host Downham Town on Saturday (3pm).

Cornard: Grove, Schofield, Ferlisi, Dowding (Prentice 77’), Clarke (c), Hayes, Schofield, Coe, Parkin (Pyrke 61’), Banner, Griffith (Dinnell 77’). Unused sub: Fosker. Halstead: Walker, Pleace, Regan, Morris, Cunliffe (c), Schelvis, Baker, Miller (Hutchings 70’), Harris, Brown, Andrade. Unsed sub: Callum Travers.

Free Press Man of The Match: Jake Brown.