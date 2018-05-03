Hadleigh ‘very likely’ to get a reprieve

Thurlow Nunn League chairman Peter Hutchings has given Hadleigh United strong hope they will be remaining in the Premier Division next season, despite being set to finish in a proposed relegation spot, writes Russell Claydon.

The Brettsiders’ 2-0 defeat at home to Long Melford on Tuesday, making it three losses from their last four, now means Shane Wardley’s side cannot finish outside the bottom four going into their final game.

At the start of the season clubs heard a re-organisation of non-league football, administered by the FA, this summer will mean ‘up to seven teams’ could be relegated from the Premier Division. But that was then changed to ‘up to four teams’ at the turning of the year.

Having lost a key match at their rivals for the last ‘safe spot’ against Haverhill Borough the Wednesday before last, Hadleigh had it all to do and now cannot catch them, heading into Saturday’s game at Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup winners Ely City (3pm).

But issues with Haverhill Borough’s ground, on a 3G pitch adjacent to Haverhill Rovers’ grass pitch at the New Croft, means they are now set to be relegated due to not meeting ground grading regulations, with the company who run the facility voting against allowing them to use the same pitch as Rovers for one season.

When quizzed on the repercussions of that decision on the side finishing fourth-from-bottom side, Hutchings said it was ‘very likely’ that team would not be relegated.

Hadleigh boss Wardley reacted to the news, saying: “We have got our fingers crossed we can stay in the league and I can put my stamp on it and go from there.

“I arrived in November time and I think the squad of players when I first took over was fairly strong. But players left for one reason or another, meaning for quite a few games we were fielding several 16 years olds.

“They have done a good job but when you are down at the bottom you need your experienced players to get you out of it.

“I did not expect us to still be down there and thought we could climb out but it is not to be.”

He said the last two games, both at their Millfield base, the 2-1 defeat against Wroxham on Saturday — Kyron Andrews equalising towards the end of the first half — followed by Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Melford, saw contrasting displays.

“Saturday was probably one of the best games since I have been in charge,” he said.

“We went away a bit disappointed but pleased with the performance.”

Of Tuesday, he said: “I was not happy. If we won last night and Haverhill Borough lost we would still have had a chance to finish fifth-from-bottom.”