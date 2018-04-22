Hadleigh United manager rues loss of goalkeeper in relegation battle

Shane Wardley has said the loss of first choice 'keeper Nick Punter was the 'big blow' in his team's 1-0 away defeat to Haverhill Borough on Wednesday.

Billed as the relegation six pointer, with the teams within touching distance in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table with only one remaining league spot available, and just a few games remaining - with the winner staking a big claim on staying up.

REPLACED: Despite the best efforts of Hadleigh's physio, Punter could not carry on. His coming off was the 'killer blow' according to manager Wardley. Picture: Clive Pearson

But the game lacked the energy of the build up, as the bobbly grass pitch at The New Croft sapped the energy and quality out of the game.

For manager Wardley, the difference came after 30 minutes, when Punter fell hard and required lengthy treatment before being forced off.

Wardley said: “I think the key point of the game was our goalkeeper going off.

“We haven’t got a sub ‘keeper so our most influential outfield player, Kris Rose, had to go in goal.

“We missed his presence in the back, particularly defending set pieces.

“And that was the killer, the big blow."

The start had been promising, with early chances for both sides quickly dissipating as it turned into a game with few opportunities to score.

It was scrappy and disjointed, with the ball's awkward bounces regularly catching both team's players out.

Borough's goal came in the 69th minute, from a long ball free kick the side had been utilising all game. The ball, from a Rory Bone kick, fell kindly for captain Jarid Robson who came out on top of a battle with Rose in goal and smashed the ball in.

The goal gave the home side a burst of energy and they looked the more likely to score as the game went on.

Disappointment for Wardley's men, who are now staring down the barrel of relegation, while Borough can breath a short sigh of relief before gearing up again on Saturday.

“It’s been six points before and we’ve brought it back, we have some tough games but the last two have been and we got good results so I believe in the lads," Wardley added.

“Unfortunately most of them were in the same situation last year, so they know what they need to do to get out of it.

“We just need to stick together and do the right things in the right areas, and then, who knows.

“I honestly thought it was going to be a nil-nil draw, the pitch wasn’t the best and there wasn’t much football played.

“We were dealing with their long balls and we weren’t creating much at the other end so it had nil-nil written all over it.

“But it is what it is. Bad luck, and Ashley Veitch was called to work on the night too.

“You have to deal with these kind of things and we probably didn’t.

“We want to stay up, it’s four games and four cup finals.”