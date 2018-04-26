Hadleigh United lose vital relegation match

Hadleigh United have found themselves with a mountain to climb to avoid demotion from the Thurlow Nunn League top flight after losing 1-0 to relegation rivals Haverhill Borough on Wednesday last week.

They then followed it up with a 1-1 draw away to Great Yarmouth Town to leave them six points adrift with only three games of their season remaining.

Last week’s game at The New Croft was billed as a relegation six pointer, with the teams within touching distance in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table with only one remaining league spot available.

But manager Shane Wardley said the side performed well after first team ‘keeper Nick Punter was forced off through injury in the first half.

Wardley said: “That was the killer, the big blow. We haven’t got a sub ‘keeper so our most influential outfield player, Kris Rose, had to go in goal.

“He did well but that was the key point of the game.”

Borough then scored in the 69th minute as skipper Jarid Robson beat Rose in goal to score the game’s only goal.

Hadleigh were then unable to capitalise on Borough drawing on Saturday, despite putting themselves a goal ahead against the Bloaters.

Brett Crisp scored in the first half but an equaliser early in the second half from Robin Andersen cost the Brettsiders a chance to close the gap on Borough.

Their next two games are at home, first to Wroxham on Saturday (3pm) and then at home to Long Melford on Tuesday (7.45pm).

• Long Melford will hope to also turn their recent fortunes ahead of Tuesday’s derby with Hadleigh, but will have to do so against third-placed Stowmarket on Saturday (3pm).

They suffered a 4-0 away loss to Kirkley & Pakefield last Saturday as they fell to back-to-back league defeats and will be keen not to lose again.