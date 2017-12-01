Hadleigh snatch late win after manager shown red

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Hadleigh United 3

SEEING RED: Hadleigh player-manager Shane Wardley was sent off

Haverhill Borough 2

Manager Shane Wardley was sent off late in Friday’s game after picking up a second yellow card, and misses Saturday’s match at Thetford.

Wardley will take the pre-match warm-up, but then will watch the game from the stand, leaving assistant manager Ian Cornforth in charge.

“I’ll get to look at things from a different angle,” he said.

Having been booked for a poor tackle earlier in the game, Wardley got his marching orders after disputing a decision when the match was poised at 2-2.

“I was frustrated at the time, and the match was finely balanced, but it shouldn’t have happened,” said Wardley, who only named himself in the team because of the club’s long injury list.

“I’ve apologised to the club and to the boys, and told them I don’t want anyone else following suit.”

Kris Rose, who was sent off against Brantham Athletic last week, is also ruled out of the Thetford match.

Both Hadleigh and Haverhill Borough scored twice in the opening 20 minutes at the Millfield on Friday.

Ash Veitch scored Hadleigh’s first half goals with a free kick and a penalty while Jack Lambert netted the late winner.

Borough were behind after 10 minutes when Veitch curled a direct free kick over the wall and past keeper Graham Smith.

The visitors replied almost immediately when a long kick from Smith was headed on by Charlie Holmes, and Ryan Weaver fired past Nick Panter from an acute angle.

Hadleigh regained the lead less than a minute later when Tommy Hardwick was penalised and Veitch added his second from the spot.

With attackers on top it was no surprise when Sam Hawley equalised for Borough in the 21st minute with a fine header from a corner.

The second half saw Borough enjoy most of the possession and territory, but with time running out, Hadleigh grabbed the winner when Lambert headed home.

After Wardley had been sent off following his discussion with the referee, Hadleigh broke and a cross from the right saw substitute Lambert head past Smith at the near post to secure all three points.

n Hadleigh United Reserves ran out 7-1 winners at Long Melford in the Thurlow Nunn Reserve League, scoring all their goals in the second half.

Elliott Ballard bagged a hat-trick, Sam Sharp scored two, and the other goals came from Ben Regan and Ross Henry. Jake Ashley got Melford’s goal.

n Cornard United, who are 19th in the First Division table, host Team Bury, who are one place and two points behind, at Blackhouse Lane on Saturday (3pm).

Both teams will be looking for their fourth win of a difficult season.

Cornard were narrowly beaten at mid-table Holland FC in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division last Saturday, going down to a 1-0 defeat, the hosts scoring through Steve Eaton in the 50th minute at Rush Green Bowl.

Cornard’s bid to hit back took a blow nine minutes later when Lewis Blanchette was sent off after a second bookable offence.

Mason Lumley was booked in the second minute of injury time.

Holland coach Dave Childs said it was good to get a 1-0 against a strong Cornard team, and complimented Cornard managers Ryan Lines and Liam Aves for the ‘great job’ they are doing.

Aves said Holland deserved the three points: “They stayed strong, kept their heads, and took their chance when it came.”