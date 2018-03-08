Hadleigh facing two testing games

Hadleigh United, battling to avoid the drop from the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division when the league is restructured during the summer, have two tough matches coming up.

Hadleigh lie fourth from bottom on 24 points, three behind Haverhill Borough, but seven ahead of Fakenham Town, who look destined for the drop along with Ipswich Wanderers and Wivenhoe Town.

The Brettsiders are away to Gorleston (12th) on Saturday, and host Saffron Walden Town (8th) at The Millfield on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Walden can do Hadleigh a favour by beating Haverhill Borough tomorrow night at The New Croft.

• Long Melford, who earlier in the season were involved in the relegation dogfight when it was anticipated that as many as seven clubs could go down, are now sitting comfortably in 15th place on 45 points.

Their revival started in November, and the Villagers have been climbing gently out of trouble since.

It is Friday Night Lights at Stoneylands tomorrow (7.45pm) when Wivenhoe Town are the visitors.

In a bid to attract a larger attendance, the Villagers are offering free admission to the match for children accompanied by an adult.

• Halstead Town face two tough home games in the next few days.

The Humbugs (8th) host Braintree Town Reserves (6th) tomorrow (7.45pm) before, hosting third-placed Framlingham Town on Tuesday. With three teams set for promotion, the Castlemen will be looking to keep their five-point lead over Swaffham Town.

• AFC Sudbury Reserves, whose First Division visit to Downham Town last week fell victim to snow, are back in action on Saturday with Diss Town the visitors (3pm).