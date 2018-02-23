Hadleigh boss targets missing piece

Having brought Kyle Ferguson back to the club, Hadleigh United’s Shane Wardley has revealed he is chasing one last position to ensure they are equipped for survival, writes Russell Claydon.

The Brettsiders re-signed right-sided specialist Ferguson from Brantham Athletic ahead of their 3-1 home defeat to Gorleston on Saturday, which saw them play 50 minutes with 10 men after Ben Goulding was sent off for handball on the line.

But with the cut-off point for new registrations looming, Wardley has revealed there is still one position he is desperate to strengthen.

“I still believe we are one player short,” he said.

“Like most teams we need an out-and-out striker.

“Kyron Andrews is up there with Danny Smy at the moment and he has done a good job but we need that final bit of quality to finish the chances that are dropping.”

Wardley takes his side to 17th-placed Haverhill Rovers on Friday (7.45pm) occupying the last of up to four relegation spots, but level on points with Haverhill Borough above them.

Rovers have conceded five times in both of their last two home games but the Hadleigh boss said he will not be taking them lightly.

He will be telling his players they must not start like they did against Gorleston, which led to him giving them a dressing down at half-time.

“We were 2-0 down at half-time and I made sure they knew I was not happy with their performance,” he said.

“I did have a response out of them second half and you would not have known we were down to 10 men.”

Wardley felt Golding’s red card was harsh but Friday’s game will come before his suspension kicks in.

One positive to come out of the weekend was a first goal in a Hadleigh shirt for experienced striker Smy, who headed home a consolation.

Of Ferguson resigning, Wardley said: “I have been after him for a while.

“Although he is still young he has got experience at this level, whereas we have people in our team that are 16 or 17 and we are relying on them too much.

“He is someone who can play in two or three positions and can allow me to give the youngsters a bit of a rest.”

Meanwhile, captain Ben Elliott made his long-awaited comeback from injury on Saturday, getting 20 minutes under his belt. And Wardley said he will continue to ease him back into the side, despite their perilous position in the table.

“He just needs to get match fit, but it is one I will need to manage as we have a game Friday and then Tuesday.”

Their mid-week fixture will be a rearranged home game with Saffron Walden Town (7.45pm).