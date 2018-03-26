Gym United to face reigning champions in The FA Sunday Cup final & county cup results

Bury St Edmunds side Gym United will have to defeat The FA Sunday Cup holders Harwick Social from Stokon-on-tees in the north east if they are to become the first Suffolk side to lift Sunday football's biggest prize.

Hardwick, who are understood to have a number of players who will represent Saturday side Stockon in the FA Vase final at Wembley, won their rearranged semi-final with London side New Salamis 2-1 at Alfreton Town yesterday.

The Teeside-based outfit won last year's final to lift The FA Sunday Cup for the first time, after defeating New Salamis on penalties.

Gym United had booked their final spot, to become the first Suffolk side to do so in the competition's 50+ year history, with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Liverpool side Mayfair at Solihull Moors on March 11.

Now the finalists are both known, the FA will look to confirm a neutral venue, set to be among the country's top professional stadiums with Leeds United and Sheffield United's venues having been mooted, which will determine the date, though Sunday, April 29 is believed to be a preferred option.

Meanwhile, Gym United's backlog of fixtures while fighting for five trophies still, means they are set to play their re-arranged Suffolk FA Sunday Cup semi-final against Kitchener Taverner will take place on Easter Sunday at AFC Sudbury 2.15pm).

Gym would face Mellis in the final after they won their semi-final after their fellow Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League side beat Bungay Town 3-1 at Woodbridge Town FC at the weekend. It means Mellis will have the chance to banish the memory of losing last season’s final on penalties.

Other Suffolk FA county cup results from the weekend:

Anglian Radio Kids’ Trust Suffolk Sunday Shield Semi-Final: Ipswich Thistle 2 Moreton Hall Youth Ferals 0.

Vitavia Suffolk Veterans’ Cup Semi-Finals: AFC Hoxne 1 Bury Town 1 – AFC Hoxne won 4-3 on penalties, Woodbridge Town 1 Barham Athletic 1 – Woodbridge Town won 5-4 on penalties.

HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup Semi-Finals: Ipswich Town 7 Ipswich Wanderers 0, AFC Sudbury 5 Leiston St Margarets 0.